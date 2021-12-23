EURUSD improved significantly. Overview for 23.12.2021

EURUSD strengthened amid an increased risk attitude.

The major currency significantly improved by Thursday. the current quote for the instrument is 1.1321.

The statistics published by the US yesterday were barely noticed by investors, unfortunately. The final GDP Q3 estimate showed 2.3%, more than the preliminary reading. However, market players paid little attention to the report as they have already included this data in prices.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence in the US improved up to 115.8 points in December after being 111.9 points the month before. It’s also good news but again, it attracted no attention.

Instead of this, market players were suspiciously watching another $2-trillion infrastructure plan offered by the White House.

The currency market is getting thinner and thinner Christmas Eve is approaching. However, risk attitude didn’t go anywhere and managed to push EURUSD upwards.

