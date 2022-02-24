EURUSD got much weaker. Overview for 24.02.2022

EURUSD is falling while investors are interested in “safe haven” assets.

The major currency pair is falling amid global risk aversion. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1243.

As the situation in geopolitics escalates, the demand for the “greenback” as a “safe haven” asset among investors is rising.

The statistics published yesterday showed that the CPI in the Euro Area was 5.1% y/y in January, the same as expected. The Core CPI showed 2.3% y/y, also matching market expectations.

In the nearest future, market players will focus on what is happening in global geopolitics and how global leaders respond to these escalations.

Also, the US is scheduled to release another estimate of the country’s GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021. The indicator is expected to show 7.0% q/q against the previous estimate of 6.9% q/q. In addition to that, the US will report on the New Home Sales in January.