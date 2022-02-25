EURUSD is trying to rise. Overview for 25.02.2022

EURUSD got much weaker but keeps on trying to rebound.

The major currency pair is taking a shot at rising. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1184.

Investors are still interested in the “greenback” as a “safe haven” asset.

The second estimate of the US GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed 7.0% q/q, the same as expected, against the previous estimate of 6.9% q/q. It’s good news – the American economy did an excellent job at the end of the year.

The weekly Unemployment Claims report showed 232K after being 249K the week before. Improvements in the labour market is a positive signal.

The New Home Sales showed 801K in January after being 839K in December and against the expected reading of 800K. As a rule, the start of the year is not very active for the real estate sector, February and March will be more insightful.

Later today, market players will focus on the January data from the US, such as the Durable Goods Orders, the Personal Spending/Income. Personal Spending is expected to expand pretty much and this might be excellent news.