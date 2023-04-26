EURUSD got balanced out. Overview for 26.04.2023

EURUSD on Wednesday looks neutral. The current quote is 1.0980.

Well, the USD has got its popularity back because the signals coming from the US banking sector look alarming.

First Republic Bank has been in the headlines of the media for days. Yesterday its shares lost almost 50% after the bank reported a decrease in the deposit volume by more than 100 billion USD. This happened because of the mistrust in the banking sector. The dollar got noticeably stronger because this is how it reacts to bad news.

Statistics are scarce as the US markets are quiet before the May meeting of the Fed.

Today take a look at the report on durable goods orders volume for March – the index might recover after a slump in February and provide the dollar with good support.