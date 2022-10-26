Euro/dollar: parity again. Overview for 26.10.2022

On Wednesday, the market major reached parity. The current quote is 1.0000.

On the one hand, the US dollar got seriously affected by the disappointing statistics from yesterday. The Conference Board CCI in October dropped to 102.5 from 107.8 previously. The forecast had suggested a decline to 105.90. The dwelling prices statistics never impressed the market either.

The profitability of the 10-year treasury bonds crashed, dragging the dollar behind.

On the other hand, warm weather in Europe and enough gas in underground storages postpone the start of the heating season in the region. This saves gas and has a good influence on the euro.

On the whole, investors are ready for risks, which supports the Euro.

Market attention remains focused on the meeting of the European Central Bank that is due on Thursday. The main expectation is the growth of the interest rate by 75 base points.