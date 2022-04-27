New lows in EURUSD. Overview for 27.04.2022

EURUSD continues falling and reaching new lows.

The major currency pair hit another bottom. The current quote for the instrument is 1.0619.

The Durable Goods Orders report from the US was below expectations but still quite positive – the indicator added 0.8% mm in March against the expected reading of 1.0% m/m. In February, it lost 1.7% m/m. The Core Durable Goods Orders gained 1.1% m/m, while it was expected to add 0.6% m/m.

So, the numbers were quite good and supported the “greenback”. Everything is simple – the positive statistics improve the GDP Q1 expectations and give reasons to count on a more aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Fed.

Another factor supporting the USD is concerns about the lockdown in China, where they haven’t been able to handle the COVID-19 outbreak so far. Moreover, global capital markets continue escaping risks, and that’s another signal in favour of the American currency.

Today’s economic calendar is not very replete with the statistics – the US will report on the Trade Balance for March. Investors are looking forward to the US GDP Q1 report to be published on Thursday.