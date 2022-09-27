EURUSD took a break. Overview for 27.09.2022

The major currency pair is looking rather neutral on Tuesday. The current quote for the instrument is 0.9650.

Demand for the USD remains high and the reasons for this are still the same – global risk aversion and negative vibes inside the Euro Area economy.

The US didn’t publish any interesting statistics yesterday. Germany reported on the Ifo Business Climate for September, which showed 84.3 points after being 88.6 points the month before and against the expected reading of 86.9 points.

As for today, the economic calendar doesn’t have much to offer also. On the other hand, later in the evening the US is going to be very active. Market players should pay attention to the Durable Goods Orders report, which is expected to add 0.1% m/m in August after losing the same in July. The Core Durable Goods Orders might gain 0.3% m/m.

The report is rather volatile, that’s why one should study its components before drawing any conclusions.