EURUSD was forced to fall. Overview for 29.12.2021

EURUSD retreated, the “greenback” is in demand again.

The major currency pair has dropped in the last 24 hours. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1278.

The demand for the American currency went up after investors’ interest in “safe haven” revived due to the increasing number of new coronavirus cases recently, for example, in France. Most European countries decided not to impose new social restrictions during the Christmas and New Year holidays, but this decision will surely have consequences.

The macroeconomic calendar remains almost empty this week, but it’s okay for the end of the year.

Later today, the US will report on the Goods Trade Balance, the Pending Home Sales, and the Wholesale Inventories for November. However, none of these reports is likely to shake the thin market and provide market players with a reason to be active at the end of the departing year.

We may assume that the “greenback” may remain strong because of coronavirus-related concerns.