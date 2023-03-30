GBP is growing smoothly. Overview for 30.03.2023

The British pound against the US dollar remains ready to grow. The current quote is 1.2316.

The British statistics from yesterday demonstrated that the net volume of loans given to individuals in February had dropped to 2.2 billion GBP from 3.7 billion GBP previously. At the same time, the number of mortgage permits had grown to 44 thousand from 40 thousand.

The decrease in crediting sounds logical: when the interest rate is growing successively, the consumer activity must be slowing down.

Today the Bank of England will publish a quarterly report on the state of the economy. What we are interested in is the inflation components and price expectations, as well as the speed of the GDP growth and the development of the key sectors of the economy.

On the whole, the dynamics of the GBP is adequate to the macroeconomic conditions.