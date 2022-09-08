Devaluation of yen will continue. Overview for 08.09.2022

The Japanese yen against the US dollar looks extremely weak. The current quote is 143.82.

The morning statistics demonstrated that the Japanese GDP in Q2, 2022 grew by 0.9% q/q and 3.5% y/y. In both cases, the result turned out to exceed expectations. It was a great surprise because investors had not expected much from the Japanese economy. The economic system is oriented on export, and the global crisis hinders buying worldwide.

Anyway, the statistics made little difference to the movements of the yen, though they did put falling on a pause.

The devaluation of the yen is still triggered by the difference in the monetary policy of the Bank of Japan and other large CBs, from the European Central bank to the Fed. The BoJ is now literally the only influential regulator that preserves a negative interest rate. The spread between the interest rates is what makes the yen so vulnerable, and it will remain like this until the BoJ changes its mind.

There is a certain hope for the development of the inflation trend but here too much depends on the prices for energy carriers.

Meanwhile, the yen does not enjoy demand as a protective asset.