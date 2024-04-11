JPY hits new lows. Overview for 11.04.2024

The Japanese yen has dropped even deeper against the US dollar. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 152.98.

The yen collapsed under pressure from the US dollar after US treasury bond yields rose. This happened amid the publication of March inflation statistics, which completely inverted market expectations. Now, the market believes that the wide gap between the interest rates of the Bank of Japan and the US Fed will remain in force. This factor has the strongest impact on the JPY exchange rate.

Japanese authorities continue to hint at a possible intervention in currency fluctuations if exchange rate movements become excessive and disorderly, but this has long ceased to impress anyone.

The Japanese Ministry of Finance is perhaps considering the appropriate timing for any action. Yet for now, fiscal authorities continue to reiterate the same message day after day: "We are observing, monitoring, and ready for anything".

The government perfectly realises that factual intervention will only provide a short-term respite for the yen. That is why financial interventions have yet to occur.