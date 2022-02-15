The Yen is very active. Overview for 15.02.2022

USDJPY is rising on Tuesday; the asset is more volatile than usual.

The Japanese yen is falling against the USD on Tuesday. The current quote for the instrument is 115,61.

The pair has been more volatile than usual recently. The reason for this is a constant revaluation of external risks.

According to the data published today, the preliminary GDP reading for Q4 2021 showed 1.3% q/q, which was worse than market expectations of 1.5% q/q. On YoY, the indicator showed 5.4% against the expected reading of 5.8%.

Most likely, the indicator turned out to be weaker than expected due to consumption and household spending.

The final report on the Japanese Industrial Production showed -1.0% m/m in December, the same as expected. On YoY, the indicator added 2.7%, while the Capacity Utilization dropped 0.4% m/m against the expected growth of 1.6% m/m.

However, the Yen will be in demand as a “safe haven” asset if global inflation continues rallying.