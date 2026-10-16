Disclaimer: This article is prepared on the basis of reputable financial sources and analytical data from RoboForex specialists. It reflects the conclusions of thorough research; however, economic changes may significantly affect market conditions and alter the XAUUSD forecast. We recommend conducting your own research and consulting with professionals before making financial decisions.
Gold (XAUUSD) is trading near 4,120 USD per troy ounce as of mid-October 2026, holding in a narrow band after the September decline. The market is moving in a sideways range between 3,920 USD and 4,500 USD, with a downward wave inside it: price stays below EMA65 and EMA200 on the daily and H4 charts and below the middle Bollinger Band on the weekly chart. The main pressure comes from the Federal Reserve, which raised the rate to 4.00% on 16 September, and from a firmer dollar, with the US Dollar Index near 102.3. Demand keeps supporting the metal: global gold ETFs drew a record 31 billion USD of inflows in Q3 2026, and central banks bought 289 tonnes in Q2. A confirmed breakout above 4,500 USD would reopen the path toward 4,855 USD, while a close below 3,920 USD would extend the decline.
|Horizon
|Range (USD/oz)
|Bias
|2026 (annual)
|3,942-5,597
|Bullish
|2027
|~5,400
|Bullish
|2028-2030
|7,000-8,000
|Bullish
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Since the September review, gold has moved sideways in a narrow band between about 4,070 USD and 4,220 USD and trades near 4,120 USD. On the daily and H4 charts price stays below EMA65 and EMA200, and on the weekly chart below the middle Bollinger Band, so the downward wave inside the wider range is intact. The oscillators show the first signs of a turn: MACD and Stochastic give Buy signals on the daily timeframe, and RSI holds above the oversold zone. The monthly timeframe stays on Sell.
|Indicator
|Daily (D)
|Weekly (W)
|Monthly (M)
|MA 65 / 200
|Sell
|Neutral
|Neutral
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Sell
|MACD (12/26/9)
|Buy
|Buy
|Sell
|Stochastic (%K/%D)
|Buy
|Buy
|Sell
|Overall signal
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sell
On the D1 chart, XAUUSD is moving within a downward trend and trades near 4,140 USD, below both moving averages. EMA65 acts as dynamic resistance, and price below EMA200 confirms the bearish bias. EMA65 crossed below EMA200 in September, and the two averages now run close together near 4,280-4,310 USD. A narrow gap between them often points to consolidation or to preparation for a reversal. For now, sellers keep the advantage.
RSI stays below 50, near 41, which shows weak buying pressure. The indicator has not reached the oversold zone below 30, so price still has room to fall without an immediate rebound. The MACD histogram is below zero, and it has risen above its signal line. Bearish momentum persists, although it is gradually losing strength.
Overall, the technical picture still favours sellers. For it to change, buyers first need to break the resistance at EMA65 and then hold above the 4,316 USD level. Until then, any rise in XAUUSD is best treated as a corrective bounce. The Buy signals from MACD and Stochastic suggest the downward wave may be close to completion, with a new upward impulse possible in the near term.
On the H4 chart the bearish trend holds: EMA65 and EMA200 point down, and price stays below both near 4,115 USD. EMA65 is starting to flatten near 4,180 USD, and price has traded in a narrow range between about 4,070 USD and 4,220 USD for more than two weeks. This shows that selling pressure is easing and that positions may be building ahead of a larger move. EMA200, near 4,250 USD, remains the key medium-term resistance.
The Stochastic oscillator is in the oversold zone below 20. An upward cross of both lines through 20 would be the classic signal of a possible bullish reversal in the medium term. At the time of review both lines were still pointing down, so that signal has yet to form.
Nearest targets. On the upside, the first target is a return to EMA65 near 4,180 USD. Above it, the next target is EMA200 near 4,250 USD, where a pause and a pullback are possible. On the downside, if price consolidates below 4,120 USD, the 3,920 USD support comes into focus, and a break below it opens the way to 3,360 USD and the psychological 3,000 USD level.
In the medium term, gold stays in a sideways range near its local lows. The Stochastic points to a good chance of a technical rebound, and a change of trend needs buyers to clear EMA65 first and then hold above EMA200.
On the weekly chart, XAUUSD has settled below the middle Bollinger Band, which now acts as dynamic resistance near 4,250 USD. The lower band sits near 3,950 USD, and that is the level sellers are aiming for. The bands have narrowed since the early-2026 peak, which points to fading volatility and a shift into an accumulation or distribution phase.
The MACD histogram is below zero and still moving lower, which confirms steady bearish momentum on W1. The signal line sits inside the histogram, which may point to preparation for a reversal.
Bullish case. To resume the long-term rise, buyers need to bring price back above the middle Bollinger Band and hold above 4,316 USD. The first target would then be the 4,800-5,000 USD zone, followed by a retest of the 5,400-5,500 USD zone near the 5,597 USD all-time high.
Bearish case. If selling pressure persists and price breaks below the lower Bollinger Band, the way opens to 3,360 USD and 3,000 USD, which would extend the downward trend.
A breakout above the 4,500 USD resistance starts a new growth wave and gives price a chance to renew the all-time high.
|Entry trigger
|Above 4,500 USD
|Invalidation
|Below 4,316 USD
|Target 1
|4,855 USD
|Target 2
|5,597 USD (ATH)
A break below the 3,920 USD support starts a new downward wave toward the next structural support zones.
|Entry trigger
|Below 3,920 USD
|Invalidation
|Above 4,120 USD
|Target 1
|3,360 USD
|Target 2
|3,000 USD
If price keeps moving within a sideways range, the preferred approach is buying after a confirmed breakout and consolidation above resistance, targeting the upper boundary of the channel.
|Entry trigger
|Above 4,550 USD
|Invalidation
|Below 4,450 USD
|Target 1
|4,855 USD
|Target 2
|5,597 USD
The levels below come from structural analysis of the Daily, H4 and Weekly charts: historical swing highs and lows, EMA zones and Bollinger Band references. 4,855 USD is the main resistance, and R1 marks the intermediate step on the way to it.
|Type
|Level (USD/oz)
|Significance
|Resistance 3 (R3)
|5,597
|All-time high (January 2026), the ultimate upside target of a growth wave
|Resistance 2 (R2)
|4,855
|Resistance formed in April 2026, the main barrier on the way up
|Resistance 1 (R1)
|4,750
|The first barrier above the 4,500 USD breakout trigger, near the August 2026 high
|Pivot (P)
|4,100
|Current price zone, inside the narrow band price has held since late September
|Support 1 (S1)
|3,920
|Multi-tested level with repeated bounces, the signal barrier for the growth scenario
|Support 2 (S2)
|3,360
|September 2025 resistance that turned into support, the key level in the bearish scenario
|Support 3 (S3)
|3,000
|Psychological round number, the extreme downside reference if S2 fails
Psychological levels: in April 2026 price made three attempts to break through 4,855 USD, and each ended with a false breakout and a rejection. That makes it the most technically significant barrier on the path higher. 5,597 USD is the historic maximum for gold prices and the defining target for the long-term bull case.
Short-term expectations are set through level-based conditions, so the forecast stays valid between scheduled reviews. Medium- and long-term ranges reflect the institutional consensus and RoboForex analytical assumptions.
|Horizon
|Range (USD/oz)
|Average
|Bias
|2026 (annual)
|3,942-5,597
|~4,900
|Bullish
|2027
|~5,400
|~5,400
|Bullish
|2028-2030
|7,000-8,000
|~7,000
|Bullish
The 2026 range assumes the 3,920 USD signal barrier holds and central bank buying keeps its Q2 pace. The Fed's September hike to 4.00% and the final hike markets expect in December are the main pressure on the lower half of the range. The upper bound reflects a return to the all-time high, which would need a breakout above 4,855 USD. The long-term case (2028-2030) rests on structural de-dollarisation and steady central bank demand, factors that work largely independently of short-term price action.
As of 14 October 2026, the Federal Reserve rate stands at 4.00%. Under Chair Kevin Warsh the Fed has made a sharp policy turn: at the 15-16 September meeting the FOMC raised the rate by 25 basis points, its first hike since 2023. The decision was unanimous, and the statement's pledge to ensure price stability made the fight against inflation the clear priority. Policymakers link any review of the rate to inflation returning to the 2.0% target. The next meeting is scheduled for 27-28 October 2026. Markets see a low chance of a hike in October and expect one final increase in December.
According to the World Gold Council Gold Demand Trends Q2 2026 report published on 30 July, central banks bought 289 tonnes of gold in Q2, 62% more than a year earlier and a record for a second quarter, even as the gold price fell sharply. Poland led the buying with 51 tonnes in the quarter and 98 tonnes since the start of the year, on the way to its 700-tonne reserve target. China followed with 33 tonnes in Q2, and Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Jordan and the Czech Republic were also among the buyers. Russia (22 tonnes) and Turkey (4 tonnes) were net sellers. In a WGC survey, a record 45% of reserve managers said they plan to increase their gold holdings over the next year. The physical market stays resilient: weaker jewellery demand is offset by central bank purchases, investment demand and strong activity from Asian buyers.
Geopolitics. The Middle East conflict is widening, with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the Mecca defence agreement between Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz keeps oil above 100 USD a barrel and US diesel near 6.5 USD a gallon, which feeds second-round inflation. Fiscal risks in Europe are rising too, with French government debt at 119% of GDP.
Dollar. After the Fed's September hike to 4.00%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has held above 101 and is trading near 102.3, forming a growth wave. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and limits demand.
ETF flows.Global gold ETFs recorded a third straight month of inflows in September, adding 10 billion USD (67 tonnes) while the price fell. Q3 2026 became a record quarter with 31 billion USD of inflows, led by North American and UK funds, where demand tracks the rising fiscal risk premium.
Major institutions keep year-end targets above current levels, from 4,500 USD to 6,000 USD per ounce. The width of the range reflects different views on the Fed's policy path and on how fast gold can recover toward its historic highs.
|Institution
|Target (USD/oz)
|Horizon
|Date
|J.P. Morgan
|6,000
|End of 2026
|3 Jul 2026
|Deutsche Bank
|6,000
|End of 2026
|23 Jun 2026
|Wells Fargo
|5,300-5,500
|End of 2026
|16 Jun 2026
|UBS
|5,200
|Next 12 months
|3 Jul 2026
|Morgan Stanley
|5,200
|H2 2026
|3 Jul 2026
|Goldman Sachs
|4,900
|End of 2026
|3 Jul 2026
|Bank of America
|4,800
|End of 2026
|3 Jul 2026
|Citi Research
|4,500-5,000
|Next 6-12 months
|Jun 2026
|Analyst / source
|2030 estimate (USD/oz)
|Key assumption
|Charlie Morris (LBMA Alchemist)
|7,000
|Gold price growth tied directly to inflation; real inflation reaching ~4% per decade
|Peter Leeds
|10,000
|Growth driven by a combination of compounding economic and geopolitical factors
|RoboForex base case
|7,000-8,000
|Continued central bank accumulation, an eventual Fed easing cycle, persistent US fiscal deficit
Long-term forecasts vary widely depending on assumptions about inflation and the pace of de-dollarisation. The bull cases above need a sustained loss of confidence in fiat currencies and continued central bank diversification away from USD assets. The key risk to all long-term targets is a lasting return to tighter global monetary policy, which would delay the longer-term upward path and would not necessarily end it.
Traders and investors can gain exposure to gold through several instruments, each with its own cost structure, leverage and time horizon.
|Instrument
|Leverage / cost
|Best suited for
|CFD on XAUUSD
|High leverage available; spread + overnight swap
|Short- and medium-term traders seeking directional exposure
|Gold futures (COMEX)
|Standardised contracts; margin requirement; roll cost
|Institutional and professional traders hedging or speculating
|Gold ETF (GLD, IAU)
|No leverage; low annual fee; exchange-traded
|Medium- to long-term portfolio allocation
|Physical gold (bars, coins)
|No leverage; storage/insurance cost; wide bid-ask
|Long-term wealth preservation
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XAUUSD trades near 4,120 USD inside a sideways range between 3,920 USD and 4,500 USD and has held a narrow band between about 4,070 USD and 4,220 USD since late September. Price stays below EMA65 and EMA200 on the daily and H4 charts and below the middle Bollinger Band on the weekly chart, so the downward wave within the range is intact. MACD and Stochastic give Buy signals on the daily timeframe and the H4 Stochastic is oversold, which leaves room for a technical rebound. The upside trigger to watch is a confirmed breakout above 4,500 USD, which would open the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high.
The fundamental picture is mixed. The Fed raised the rate to 4.00% in September, its first hike since 2023, and markets expect a final increase in December after the 27-28 October meeting. The dollar index holds near 102.3. On the demand side, gold ETFs drew a record 31 billion USD of inflows in Q3, and central banks bought 289 tonnes in Q2. Institutional year-end targets range from 4,500 USD (Citi Research) to 6,000 USD (J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank). The 3,920 USD support is the key line: while it holds, the growth scenario stays in play.
XAUUSD is trading near 4,120 USD, below EMA65 and EMA200 on the daily chart, in a narrow band between about 4,070 USD and 4,220 USD. The Stochastic on H4 is in the oversold zone, so a technical rebound toward EMA65 near 4,180 USD is possible. A close below 4,120 USD would bring the 3,920 USD support into focus, and a break below it would extend the downward wave toward 3,360 USD. A move back above 4,500 USD would restore the growth scenario toward 4,855 USD.
Key resistance: 4,500 USD (breakout trigger), 4,750 USD (first barrier above the trigger), 4,855 USD (the main resistance, April 2026 high with three failed breakout attempts), 5,597 USD (all-time high). Pivot: 4,100 USD (current price zone). Key support: 3,920 USD (signal barrier; a break cancels the growth scenario), 3,360 USD (September 2025 resistance turned support), 3,000 USD (psychological level). See the Key Price Levels table for the complete picture.
The overall indicator signal is Buy on the daily timeframe, Neutral on the weekly and Sell on the monthly. The trend is still bearish: price trades below EMA65 and EMA200 on the daily chart and RSI is near 41. MACD and Stochastic show the first signs of a turn. The bullish scenario needs a breakout above 4,500 USD; a close below 3,920 USD would confirm the bearish one.
The institutional consensus supports a return to 5,000 USD and above: J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank target 6,000 USD, Wells Fargo 5,300-5,500 USD, and UBS and Morgan Stanley 5,200 USD by year-end 2026. Technically, the path needs a breakout above 4,500 USD, then 4,750 USD and the 4,855 USD April resistance. Further Fed tightening is the main obstacle: markets expect a final hike in December.
The pressure comes from Fed policy and the dollar. On 16 September the Fed raised the rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%, its first hike since 2023, and markets expect a final hike in December. The US Dollar Index holds above 101 and trades near 102.3. Demand stays firm: gold ETFs drew a record 31 billion USD of inflows in Q3 2026, and central banks bought 289 tonnes in Q2.
RoboForex Analysis Department places the 2026 range at 3,942-5,597 USD with a bullish bias, conditional on price holding above the 3,920 USD signal barrier and confirming a breakout above 4,500 USD. The institutional consensus: J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank target 6,000 USD, Wells Fargo 5,300-5,500 USD, UBS and Morgan Stanley 5,200 USD, Goldman Sachs 4,900 USD, Bank of America 4,800 USD, and Citi Research 4,500-5,000 USD.
This forecast combines technical analysis across the Daily, H4 and Weekly timeframes (MA 65/200, RSI 14, MACD 12/26/9 and Stochastic) with fundamental drivers (Fed policy, WGC central bank data, ETF flows, DXY and geopolitics) and published forecasts from major investment banks. The article is reviewed and updated regularly by RoboForex Analysis Department.
XAUUSD is the trading symbol for gold priced in US dollars, where XAU is the international ISO code for gold (from the Latin Aurum) and USD is the US dollar. The XAUUSD price shows how many dollars one troy ounce of gold (31.1 grams) costs on the spot market. It is one of the most liquid instruments in global financial markets, traded 24 hours a day, five days a week.
They refer to the same thing: the XAUUSD price is the spot price of gold in US dollars per troy ounce. XAUUSD forecast is the term preferred by forex and CFD traders, while gold price forecast is more common among investors in physical gold or ETFs. The same technical and fundamental factors drive both.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.