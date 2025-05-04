Despite a weak earnings report, investors are actively buying Tesla shares. The 2025 forecast indicates that TSLA stock could climb to 380 USD
Tesla’s Q1 2025 report fell short of expectations. The company reported a 39% decline in net income (non-GAAP) to 934 million USD compared to the same period last year. Revenue fell by 9% to 19.3 billion USD, missing the expected 21.45 billion USD. Vehicle deliveries dropped by 13%, with automotive revenues down by 20%. The only factor preventing losses in the automotive segment was revenue from regulatory credits, which amounted to 595 million USD. Nevertheless, investors remain confident in the company’s potential and continue buying Tesla shares, with the TSLA price rising over 7% following the quarterly report release.
This article will analyse Tesla’s electric vehicle sales, its revenue streams, and promising business areas that could significantly increase earnings. It will also outline the risks associated with investing in its shares. The review includes a technical analysis of TSLA stock, forming the basis for the Tesla stock forecast for 2025.
Tesla was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. In 2004, Elon Musk joined the co-founders and became the largest investor, assuming the role of Chairman of the Board. In 2008, Musk became the CEO of the company.
Initially, Tesla focused exclusively on electric vehicle production, but new business areas eventually emerged. The first electric car, the Tesla Roadster, was introduced in 2008, marking the beginning of the electric vehicle manufacturing era. In 2014, the company introduced a driver assistance system, which later evolved into a fully autonomous driving system, known as Full Self-Driving.
In 2016, Tesla acquired SolarCity, a company specialising in solar panel installation, leading to the creation of Tesla Energy – a division focused on manufacturing solar panels and energy storage devices. In the near future, the company plans to launch a robotaxi service using autonomous vehicles for passenger transport, enter the freight market with the electric Tesla Semi truck, complete the development of the Optimus humanoid robot, and build the world’s most extensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) cluster for the Dojo supercomputer.Tesla, Inc.’s name
Tesla, Inc. generates revenue from various sources, reflecting the diversity of its products and services. The main revenue streams include:
Tesla released its Q3 2024 earnings report on 23 October, highlighting the following key figures:
Revenue breakdown by segment:
In its commentary on the report, Tesla’s management noted that, despite revenue falling short of Wall Street’s consensus estimate (25.18 billion USD vs. 25.47 billion USD), the company beat profit forecasts, reporting EPS of 0.72 USD compared with the expected 0.60 USD. This was achieved through higher gross margins, supported by reduced per-unit production costs. Tesla delivered a record 462,890 electric vehicles in Q3 2024, its highest quarterly total to date.
Tesla plans to introduce more affordable vehicle models in H1 2025, expecting sales growth of 20-30% for the year. Mass production of the Cybercab is scheduled for 2026, with a target output of at least two million units. Additionally, Tesla announced that its 4680-battery cell technology is approaching cost competitiveness, which could significantly shift the economics of battery production.
Management expressed confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives and its leading position in both the automotive and energy sectors.
On 29 January, Tesla released its Q4 2024 earnings report, showing a 71% decline in net profit. The key figures from the report are as follows:
Revenue breakdown by segment:
Tesla set a new record for electric vehicle deliveries in Q4 2024, with 495,570 units sold. The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car worldwide in 2024. Elon Musk highlighted the successful production ramp-up at the Berlin and Texas Gigafactories, which played a key role in achieving these figures.
Tesla’s energy storage business also showed significant growth, driven by increased demand for products like Megapack and Powerwall. Musk emphasised that this segment is essential to Tesla’s automotive business.
The Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology continues to evolve, with the Beta program now available to more users, helping collect valuable data. Musk expressed confidence that Tesla will achieve full vehicle autonomy soon. Looking ahead, the company aims to increase vehicle deliveries by approximately 50% year-on-year while expanding its model lineup and boosting production capacity at existing factories. Tesla also focuses on cost reduction and improving operational efficiency.
A notable remark from Elon Musk concerned the Optimus robots. He stated that by the end of 2025, several thousand Optimus units will be capable of performing practical tasks, initially tested and deployed at Tesla’s factories. Musk outlined Tesla’s ambition to rapidly scale Optimus production, projecting that even with a 50% annual growth rate, production could reach 100 million units per year within a few years. He underscored the importance of robotics and AI for Tesla’s future, seeing them as part of the company’s strategy to lead not only in electric vehicles but also in AI and robotics – a vision that could make Tesla the most valuable company in the world.
On 22 April, Tesla released a weaker-than-expected Q1 2025 report. Its highlights are outlined below:
Revenue by segment:
Tesla’s Q1 2025 report reflects a challenging period for the company. Financial performance was lower than expected, with EPS (non-GAAP) at 0.27 USD, below the forecast of 0.42 USD. The automotive segment, the company’s primary revenue source, contracted by 20%, driven by a 13% decline in deliveries and lower average selling prices. These results highlight the impact of the temporary suspension of Model Y production, an aggressive pricing policy, and a reliance on regulatory credit revenues (595 million USD), without which the automotive division would have posted a loss. Macroeconomic factors, uncertainty surrounding trade policy, and reputational risks associated with Elon Musk’s public activity further complicated the company’s position.
Nevertheless, Tesla’s energy business showed an impressive 67% increase in revenue, reaching 2.73 billion USD and delivering a record gross profit, confirming the company’s success in the energy storage segment. Free cash flow turned positive, reaching 664 million USD compared with a deficit of 2.53 billion USD a year earlier, indicating effective capital management despite significant AI investments.
The strategic focus on autonomous technology remains the company’s key growth driver. The launch of Full Self-Driving (FSD) as a paid service is scheduled for June, with millions of autonomous vehicles projected to be deployed by the end of 2025.
The Optimus humanoid robot project, which aims to achieve annual production of one million units by 2029, underscores Tesla’s ambition to expand beyond the automotive sector.
The market reacted positively to the report, with the stock gaining over 7% following the release, reflecting confidence in these initiatives, particularly in light of Musk’s statements about prioritising Tesla. However, short-term risks remain considerable. The withdrawal of the 2025 delivery growth forecast signals demand uncertainty, exacerbated by potential tariffs and growing competition from Chinese manufacturers such as BYD. A 9% increase in operational expenses, combined with the absence of details regarding the launch of more affordable models, adds to the uncertainty.
Tesla’s management provided no specific forecasts for Q2 2025, stating instead that they would revise the 2025 outlook after the Q2 2025 results, citing ongoing uncertainty in the automotive and energy markets amid shifting trade policies and macroeconomic conditions. Analysts forecast Q2 2025 revenue of around 24.45 billion USD, although Tesla has not confirmed or revised this figure.
Given these factors, Tesla remains a highly risky investment. The energy segment, AI development, and long-term strategic vision offer the potential for substantial growth. However, delivering on these ambitions will require Elon Musk to return to active management of the company, as he promised. His involvement in US politics negatively affected Tesla’s reputation, and the company now faces the challenge of restoring trust among both consumers and investors.
Below are the promising business areas that Elon Musk is developing, which could prove successful:
On the weekly timeframe, Tesla shares are trading in an ascending channel and testing support at 373 USD. Based on Tesla’s current stock performance, the two possible scenarios for the stock price in 2025 are:
The optimistic forecast for Tesla shares suggests a rebound from the support at 373 USD, followed by a price increase to 440 USD. A breakout above this resistance could trigger further price growth to the channel’s upper boundary at 520 USD.
The pessimistic forecast for Tesla shares assumes a break below the 373 USD support, which could cause the stock price to drop to 300 USD. This movement would be considered a correction within the broader upward trend. A rebound from the 300 USD level would signal the end of the correction and the resumption of the price increase. In this case, the target for further growth would be the channel’s upper boundary, which will already be above 520 USD.
Considering the factors that could negatively impact the company’s future earnings is crucial when investing in Tesla, Inc. shares. Below are the main risks:
These factors, in combination, could influence Tesla’s revenue trajectory in 2025, creating a challenging environment where the company will need to navigate both internal and external challenges to maintain or improve its market position.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.