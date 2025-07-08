Investors found little in The Coca-Cola Company’s Q1 2025 earnings report or forward guidance to serve as a catalyst for share price growth. As a result, KO shares continue to trade sideways in anticipation of the Q2 2025 financial results.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) delivered mixed yet resilient results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Revenue declined by 2% to 11.1 billion USD, driven by currency fluctuations and the outsourcing of bottling operations to external partners. However, organic growth reached 6%, supported by a 5% increase in product assortment and a 1% rise in concentrate volume.
The company maintained strong profitability, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 33.8% and adjusted earnings per share of 0.73 USD, slightly above expectations. These figures reflect effective cost management and disciplined pricing. Coca-Cola increased its share of the non-alcoholic beverage market, particularly through strong sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, as well as products in the water, sports drink, tea, and coffee categories.
Management described the impact of global tariffs as manageable, citing packaging flexibility and supply chain adaptability as key tools for mitigating cost pressures.
Despite exceeding earnings expectations and reaffirming full-year guidance, Coca-Cola shares remain in a holding pattern. Soft financial results, currency headwinds, and the management team’s cautious tone have dampened investor sentiment, especially given that the stock already trades at a premium to the broader market. The forward P/E ratio stands above 22, while the projected earnings growth is a modest 2–3%, raising the risk of a correction in the absence of new growth drivers.
This article reviews The Coca-Cola Company, outlines the sources of its revenue, summarises its performance in Q1 FY2025, and presents expectations for Q2 FY2025. A technical analysis of KO is also included, providing the basis for a 2025 calendar-year stock forecast for The Coca-Cola Company.
The Coca-Cola Company is one of the world’s largest producers of non-alcoholic beverages. It was founded in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton in Atlanta, Georgia. The company went public in 1919, listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KO.
Coca-Cola manufactures, markets, and sells carbonated soft drinks, juices, water, energy drinks, sports drinks, and tea-based beverages. It owns a portfolio of more than 200 brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Powerade.
Key competitors include PepsiCo, Nestlé, Keurig Dr Pepper and, in certain categories, local beverage producers.
The Coca-Cola Company’s business model is based on a global franchising and beverage distribution system, with revenue generated from several key sources:
Thus, Coca-Cola’s business model relies on scalability, strong brands, franchising, and a broad product portfolio, enabling revenue generation from both raw materials and finished goods.
On 29 April, The Coca-Cola Company published its Q1 FY2025 report for the period ending 28 March. Below are the key financial figures compared with the same period last year:
Revenue by country:
The Coca-Cola Q1 FY2025 report reflects resilient operating performance despite revenue pressures. Revenue declined by 2% to 11.13 billion USD, primarily due to adverse currency effects and the refranchising of retail bottling operations to partners. Operating profit increased by 10%, with operating margin rising to 33.8% from 31.8% a year earlier – a result of effective cost management, pricing strategy, and benefits from refranchising.
Earnings per share rose by 1% to 0.73 USD, despite a significant negative currency impact of 5 percentage points. Global unit case volume grew by 2%, with robust growth recorded in India, China, and Brazil. Sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar increased by 14% across all regions.
Free cash flow was negative at -5.51 billion USD, primarily due to a one-off payment of 6.10 billion USD related to the Fairlife transaction. Excluding this item, free cash flow was 558 million USD.
Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance. Organic revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 5-6%, with non-GAAP EPS growth forecast at 2-3%. Free cash flow guidance remains around 9.50 billion USD. For Q2, the company indicated expected currency headwinds of approximately 3% on revenue and 5-6% on earnings per share.
For investors, this report confirms the resilience of Coca-Cola’s business model. Pricing discipline remains intact, margins are strengthening, and growth in emerging markets offsets softness in mature markets. Currency and one-off costs are expected to decline in the coming quarters. Management’s confidence, supported by a stable outlook, makes the company’s shares attractive for long-term investors seeking stability, dividends, and global diversification.
On the weekly chart, Coca-Cola stock is trading within an upward channel, close to its all-time high of 74 USD. The recent quarterly report failed to trigger a breakout above this level, as investors see few clear catalysts for further price appreciation. The Q2 FY2025 results, scheduled for release on 22 July, may provide greater clarity and spark renewed interest in KO shares. Based on the stock’s recent price dynamics, the scenarios for Coca-Cola’s share price movement in 2025 are as follows:
The base-case forecast for The Coca-Cola Company stock anticipates a break above resistance at 74 USD, followed by a continued rise towards 86 USD.
The alternative scenario for The Coca-Cola Company shares suggests a further decline in KO’s price towards support at 64 USD. A rebound from this level would indicate the end of the correction and the start of a new upward trend. In this case, the key upside targets would remain 74 USD and 86 USD.
Investing in Coca-Cola stock involves macroeconomic, industry-specific, and company-level risks that may negatively impact its revenue. The key risks include:
These risks highlight Coca-Cola’s sensitivity to changes in global consumer trends, regulation, and its operational network, and should be considered by investors when evaluating the company’s outlook.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.