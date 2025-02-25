Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) posted revenue growth in the last quarter, while McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) struggled to match last year's figures. However, McDonald's shares were the only ones to rise following the report release.

This article outlines the key takeaways from AMD, McDonald's, and Walt Disney's quarterly earnings reports, along with a technical analysis of AMD, MCD, and DIS, which serves as the basis for a forecast of AMD, McDonald's, and Walt Disney stocks for March 2025.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Q4 2024 report

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) released its Q4 2024 financial report, highlighting significant growth across several key business segments. The company's revenue for Q4 reached a record high of 7.66 billion USD, up 24% year-on-year. However, net income fell to 482 million USD (0.29 USD per share) from 667 million USD (0.41 USD per share) a year ago.

The Data Center segment posted strong growth, with quarterly revenue increasing by 69% year-on-year to 3.86 billion USD, driven by high demand for EPYC processors and Instinct graphics accelerators. However, this fell short of the forecasted 4.12 billion USD. Full-year Data Centre revenue nearly doubled, reaching 12.60 billion USD.

Meanwhile, the Gaming division faced headwinds, with quarterly revenue dropping 59% to 563 million USD due to declining semiconductor sales. However, the Client segment rose by 58% to 2.30 billion USD, driven by strong demand for Ryzen processors.

For Q1 2025, AMD expects revenue to range between 6.80 to 7.40 billion USD, exceeding the consensus forecast of 7.01 billion USD. Despite these positive expectations, the company faces fierce competition in the AI chip market, particularly from NVIDIA. Notably, AMD no longer provides specific forecasts for AI chip sales, raising investor concerns.

Overall, despite record revenue and substantial growth in the Data centre and Client segments, AMD is facing challenges in the Gaming sector and intensifying competition in the AI market. The company's future success will depend on its ability to overcome these challenges and leverage innovation to achieve its strategic goals.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock price forecast for March 2025

Advanced Micro Devices stock has been declining since March 2024, with the price falling by 50% as of 20 February 2025. However, the rate of decline has eased considerably over the past two months, and a convergence has formed on the MACD indicator, signalling a potential price increase. Based on the current performance of Advanced Micro Devices stock, potential price movements in March 2025 are as follows.

The optimistic forecast for Advanced Micro Devices stock suggests that the price could test the 100 USD support level before rebounding and rising to the 143-resistance level. If this level is breached, the share value could climb to 175 USD.

The pessimistic forecast for Advanced Micro Devices stock predicts a breakout below the 100 USD support level, which could drive the price down to 80 USD.





McDonald's Corporation Q4 2024 report

McDonald's published its Q4 2024 earnings report, delivering mixed results across various regions. The company's revenue remained at 6.40 billion USD, which aligns with the figure for the same period last year. Global comparable sales rose by 0.4%, driven by a 4.1% growth in the International Developmental Licensed Markets segment, while sales in the US fell by 1.4%. Net quarterly income declined by 1% to 2.00 billion USD, with EPS remaining at 2.86 USD.

The decline in US sales is partly due to an E.coli bacterial infection outbreak caused by an onion supplier, which negatively impacted consumer confidence. At the same time, international markets, particularly in the Middle East, improved as business rebounded following the lifting of boycotts triggered by geopolitical events.

In 2025, McDonald's plans to maintain its operating margin between medium and high levels, above the adjusted margin of 46.3% in 2024. The company plans to open about 2,200 new restaurants, leading to a projected 4% unit growth. Despite the challenges, McDonald's focuses on price positioning and innovations, including the McValue platform and expanding its chicken meal offerings to attract visitors and increase its market share.

Thus, despite the difficulties in the US market in Q4 2024, the company's strong position in international markets and strategic initiatives ensure McDonald's potential for growth in 2025.

McDonald's Corporation stock forecast for March 2025

McDonald's stock is trading within an ascending channel. The release of the quarterly earnings report triggered a sharp increase in the stock price, pushing it close to the 316 USD resistance level. Based on McDonald's Corp's stock performance, we will examine potential movements in March 2025.

The optimistic forecast for McDonald's Corp stock suggests a breakout above the 316-resistance level, followed by a price rise to the channel's upper boundary at 360 USD.

The pessimistic forecast for McDonald's Corp stock implies a breakout below the 289 USD support level, coinciding with the intersection of the ascending trendline. In this case, the share value could drop to 260 USD.





The Walt Disney Company Q1 2024 report

Walt Disney's earnings report for Q1 fiscal 2025 shows a steady start to the year despite mixed results across different segments. Revenue increased by 6% from last year, reaching 247.00 billion USD, surpassing expectations. This growth was primarily driven by the exceptional results of film studios, which released the three highest-grossing films in 2024: ‘Moana 2’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, and ‘Inside Out 2’, alongside significant profitability growth from Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Adjusted EPS rose by 44% to 1.76 USD, beating analysts' forecasts. This reflects effective cost management and CEO Robert Alan Iger's strategic approach to the company's development.

However, there were also challenges: Disney+ subscribers decreased by 0.7 million to 125.0 million due to price hikes and seasonal factors, with management forecasting a slight decline in Q2. The Experiences segment, which includes theme parks and cruises, maintained a stable operating income of 3.10 billion USD despite a 5% drop in revenue from US parks caused by hurricanes and the costs associated with the launch of the Disney Treasure cruise ship. Meanwhile, overseas parks showed a 28% revenue growth. The Sports segment also contributed, increasing operating income by 350 million USD due to strong results of the ESPN cable TV channel.

Investor reaction was restrained, with shares edging lower due to the drop in subscriptions and a cautious forecast. However, reaffirming single-digit EPS growth in 2025 signals management's confidence in the company's long-term prospects. Disney's focus on improving streaming through ESPN integration, leveraging blockbuster content, and strategically investing in parks ensures the company's strong position. However, it must address the issue of subscriber retention and manage economic uncertainty to sustain growth momentum.

The Walt Disney Company stock forecast for March 2025

From August to November 2024, Walt Disney stock traded within an ascending channel on the daily timeframe. In November, the price broke above the upper boundary and rallied by the height of the channel, driven by the release of the Q3 2024 earnings report. The Q4 results subsequently pulled the price back to the channel’s upper boundary, which now acts as a support level. However, given the decline in subscriptions and a weak outlook for Q1 2025, there is a risk of a breakdown below this level. Based on The Walt Disney Company’s stock performance, possible price movements in March 2025 are as follows.

The primary forecast anticipates a breakdown below the channel’s support, followed by a decline to the trendline at 102 USD. A drop to this level would close the price gap created after the Q3 2024 earnings report release. Subsequently, the stock may rebound, with an upside target at the 122 USD resistance level.

The alternative forecast for The Walt Disney Company stock suggests an immediate rebound, with the share price potentially rising to 122 USD from its current level.



