Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a 71% decline in profit, while Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) posted a drop in revenue and a 126 million USD loss. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. managed to increase its revenue and net profit despite stagnant iPhone sales.

This article presents the key figures from Tesla, Intel, and Apple’s quarterly reports, and a technical analysis of TSLA, INTC, and AAPL. This information forms the basis for a Q1 2025 stock forecast for Tesla, Intel, and Apple.

Tesla, Inc.’s Q4 2024 report

Tesla has released its financial results for Q4 2024, revealing a significant revenue decline. Net profit fell by 71% to 2.3 billion USD, despite a modest increase in revenue to 25.7 billion USD. For the full year 2024, net profit declined by 6% to 7.1 billion USD, while total revenue reached 97.7 billion USD.

In Q4, the company delivered 495,570 vehicles, falling short of market expectations. Over the year, Tesla sold 1.79 million vehicles, representing a 1% decline compared to 2023. This marks the first annual drop in deliveries, potentially indicating market saturation in certain regions.

Tesla’s energy division saw substantial growth, with energy storage deployments reaching a record 11 GWh in Q4 2024, a 243% year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the company generated 692 million USD from selling regulatory credits. However, its continued reliance on this revenue stream remains uncertain due to potential changes in US financial policy.

Looking ahead, Tesla aims to reduce costs and introduce more affordable electric vehicles. The company is expected to launch an updated Model Y with an extended range and new features. Additionally, Tesla is developing a compact crossover, codenamed Redwood, positioned as an affordable mass-market EV with an anticipated starting price of around 25,000 USD. There are also reports of plans for an even more affordable model, known as Model 2, which will combine design elements from Model Y and Model 3.

The company continues to advance its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, with plans to launch a driverless version in select regions of the US later this year. However, despite its ambitious plans, Tesla faces rising competition and potential regulatory changes, which could negatively impact its financial performance.

Tesla, Inc.’s stock price forecast for Q1 2025

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump in the US presidential election, and following Trump’s victory, Tesla’s stock surged, triggering a sharp rise in volatility and setting a new historical maximum of 488 USD. In January, volatility eased, and the stock settled into a trading range between 360 and 440 USD. Given Tesla’s recent stock performance, the following movements are possible in Q1 2025.

The optimistic Tesla stock forecast anticipates a rebound from the 360 USD support level, followed by a climb to resistance at 440 USD. A breakout above this level could drive the stock back to its historical maximum of 488 USD.

The bearish Tesla stock forecast suggests a break below the 360 USD support, potentially pushing the price down to 300 USD, with consolidation within this range. Tesla’s post-election rally began at 250 USD, and this scenario could materialise if investors who entered after the election continue to lock in profits.





Intel Corp.’s Q4 2024 earnings report

Intel released its financial results for Q4 2024, reporting a net loss of 126 million USD on revenue of 14.3 billion USD. As a result, losses increased by 2.8 billion USD, and revenue declined by 7% year-over-year. However, losses were significantly lower than 16.6 billion USD in the previous quarter.

The semiconductor manufacturing division (Foundry) recorded a loss of 2.3 billion USD in Q4, bringing total losses for 2024 to 13.4 billion USD. However, Intel secured 2.2 billion USD in funding under the CHIPS Act to support its operations in this segment.

The company has abandoned plans to commercialise its Falcon Shores AI chip, keeping it solely for internal testing. Instead, Intel will focus on developing the Jaguar Shores server AI system. The company aims to concentrate on three key areas: edge computing, traditional data centres, and AI-driven data centres.

For Q1 2025, Intel forecasts revenue in the range of 11.7–12.7 billion USD and expects a loss of 27 cents per share, compared to a profit of 18 cents a year earlier. The company attributes the projected loss to seasonal factors and macroeconomic uncertainty.

These results mark the first under interim co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus following Pat Gelsinger’s departure in December 2024.

Intel’s Q1 2025 forecast has raised concerns among investors, as the company projected a sharper decline in revenue and profit than analysts’ consensus estimates. Additionally, in 2025, Intel will face economic uncertainty in the US, competition from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and restrictive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Intel Corp.’s stock forecast for Q1 2025

Intel shares are trading in a descending channel and are currently testing support at 19 USD, held since August 2024. However, this time, there is a significant reason for it to break – the weak forecast for Q1 2025. Based on the current Intel stock performance, here are the possible movements for Q1 2025:

The optimistic Intel stock forecast suggests a rebound from the 19 USD support level, followed by a rise to resistance at 25 USD. If this level is breached, the stock price could climb to 30 USD.

The bearish Intel stock forecast predicts a break below the 19 USD support, with the price potentially falling to 15 USD, where it may resume its upward movement. This scenario seems more likely given the disappointing Q4 2024 report and the weak Q1 2025 forecast.





Apple Inc.’s Q1 2025 fiscal year report

Apple Inc. published its Q1 2025 fiscal year results, ending on 28 December 2024. The company achieved a record revenue of 124.3 billion USD, a 4% increase compared to last year. Net profit also grew by 7%, reaching 36.3 billion USD.

The Services segment, which generated 26.3 billion USD in revenue – an increase of 14% year-on-year, contributed significantly to this success. This helped offset a slight decline in iPhone sales, which fell nearly 1% to 69.1 billion USD.

Sales in China dropped by 11% due to regulatory restrictions and increased competition from local manufacturers.

Despite these mixed results, Apple remains the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of 3.4 trillion USD. During the quarter, the company returned 30.0 billion USD to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends, reflecting its strong financial position.

Apple forecasts revenue growth of several percentage points in the Q2 2025 fiscal year, which will end in March, with an increase in the low to mid-single digits compared to last year.

Weak iPhone sales in China, the overall decline in smartphone sales, and the weak Q2 2025 forecast have raised concerns among investors, negatively affecting the stock price following the quarterly report.

Apple Inc.’s stock forecast for Q1 2025

On the daily timeframe, Apple shares have broken below the ascending trendline, signalling the end of the previous uptrend and the potential for a price decline. Based on the current Apple stock performance, here are the possible movements for Q1 2025:

The optimistic Apple stock forecast suggests a return to growth. Breaking the resistance at 237 USD could catalyse further price gains, reaching a historical high of 260 USD.

The bearish Apple stock forecast predicts a rejection of the 237 USD resistance, followed by a price drop to the 220 USD support. The stock price may fall to 200 USD if this level is breached.

Both scenarios have equal chances of materialising. On the one hand, the company is facing stagnation in iPhone sales, with its core product allowing monetisation through various services from users who purchased the device. The trade war with China also adds further risks to Apple, which could lead to regulatory restrictions. On the other hand, Apple has the most extensive stock buyback programme among public companies in the US, with 110.0 billion USD allocated to it in 2024. This means Apple will reduce the number of shares in circulation, acting as a significant buyer in the market.



