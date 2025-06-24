The recent rise in oil prices has sparked renewed interest in ExxonMobil shares among market participants. Persistently elevated commodity prices could support the company’s financial performance and help drive XOM stock towards the 150 USD level.
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE: XOM) Q1 2025 report revealed a 6% decline in net profit due to falling refining margins and weakness in petrochemicals. Despite higher production and stable revenue, earnings per share fell by 15%. The company’s main challenges are linked to worsening market conditions and rising operating costs.
However, escalating conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices higher, in turn boosting investor interest in ExxonMobil. As a result, XOM shares have approached their historical high of 123 USD. If WTI crude remains above 70 USD per barrel, ExxonMobil stock has the potential to break past this record and reach 150 USD.
This article examines Exxon Mobil Corporation, outlines its revenue streams, and summarises its Q1 performance for the 2025 financial year. A technical analysis of XOM is also included, forming the basis for a forecast of ExxonMobil shares for the 2025 calendar year.
Exxon Mobil Corporation is an American oil and gas company and one of the largest in the world by revenue and market capitalisation. It was founded in 1999 following the merger of Exxon and Mobil, both of which trace their origins to Standard Oil, established by John D. Rockefeller in 1870.
The initial public offering (IPO) was held in 1920 by Standard Oil of New Jersey – the predecessor of Exxon – on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ESJ.
Following the 1999 merger of Exxon and Mobil, the newly formed Exxon Mobil Corporation began trading on the NYSE under the ticker XOM, which it continues to use today.
Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in the exploration, production, refining and sale of oil, gas, and petroleum products, as well as the manufacture of petrochemicals. Its main competitors include Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Shell (NYSE: SHEL), BP (NYSE: BP), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s business model spans the entire value chain of the oil and gas industry and is divided into five core segments, each contributing to revenue generation:
On 2 May 2025, Exxon Mobil Corporation released its results for Q1 of the 2025 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2025. Key financial figures compared to the same period last year are as follows:
Revenue by Segment:
The financial report reflects mixed performance. Despite stable revenue of 83.13 billion USD, virtually unchanged from the same period last year, the company recorded a 6% decline in net profit and a sharper 15% drop in earnings per share. The main pressure on results came from a sharp deterioration in margins within the Energy Products segment.
Falling global product spreads, particularly in Asia, led to a nearly 40% decline in profit from this division compared to the same period a year earlier. This was driven by rising costs, overcapacity in the refining industry, and weakening market demand. A similar situation occurred in the Chemical Products segment, where a combination of higher feedstock costs and lower sales volumes resulted in a more than threefold decline in profit.
An additional drag came from increased operating expenses, including depreciation and production costs, particularly in the Upstream segment – partly due to the integration of assets from Pioneer Natural Resources. Losses in the Corporate and Financing segment also widened, reaching 798 million USD – mainly due to falling interest income, adverse currency movements, and rising pension obligations.
Nevertheless, the Upstream segment showed resilience, with profit up 19% on the back of higher oil and gas production, favourable gas pricing, and a positive contribution from term contracts. Output reached 4.55 million barrels of oil equivalent per day – a 20% increase year-on-year.
The company maintains strong operating cash flow of 12.95 billion USD, supporting the ongoing funding of capital expenditures, dividends, and its share buyback program.
Overall, the report highlights strength in upstream operations and cash flow resilience but also underscores margin pressure and subdued demand in refining and chemicals. If these trends persist, they may weigh further on upcoming quarterly results.
On the weekly timeframe, ExxonMobil shares are trading within an upward price channel. Since April 2024, XOM has been in a phase of sideways consolidation within a range of 100 to 120 USD. For the prevailing uptrend to resume, the stock would need to break above the resistance level at 120 USD. Based on the recent performance of XOM stock, the possible scenarios for its price movements in 2025 are as follows:
The base case forecast for ExxonMobil stock anticipates a breakout above the 120 USD resistance level, which would act as a potential catalyst for further upside towards the upper boundary of the channel at 150 USD. This scenario is supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could drive global oil prices higher and thereby support ExxonMobil’s revenue and profit growth.
The alternative forecast for ExxonMobil shares suggests a rejection at the 120 USD resistance level. In this case, XOM could again test the support zone near 100 USD. A rebound from this level would serve as a potential signal for the end of the consolidation phase and a resumption of the stock’s long-term upward trend.
Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation shares involves several risks that could negatively affect the company’s revenue:
Taken together, these factors make ExxonMobil’s earnings vulnerable to both short- and long-term shocks despite its current financial resilience and global scale.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.