Meta Platforms delivered strong financial results in Q4 2024, with revenue and profit exceeding analysts’ expectations. While this pushed the company’s stock price higher, growth remained moderate due to concerns about substantial investments in AI-based products and sluggish user growth. Investors are increasingly questioning whether such high AI-related spending will yield returns in the future.
This article examines Meta Platforms’ business and revenue streams, analyses the company’s quarterly reports, and conducts a fundamental analysis of META. It also includes experts’ forecasts for Meta’s shares for 2025 and assesses Meta’s stock performance, which serves as the basis for Meta Platforms’ stock forecast for the entire year.
Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and his Harvard classmates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes. It was initially a social network created for Harvard students but soon expanded rapidly, becoming one of the world’s largest communication platforms. Meta’s core operations include the development of social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as well as advancing virtual and augmented reality technologies through its Reality Labs division. The company focuses significantly on developing the metaverse, as reflected in its rebranding in 2021. Meta went public on 18 May 2012, and its IPO ranked among the most prominent tech IPOs in history.
Meta Platforms revenue mainly comes from the following sources:
Thus, Meta Platforms’ primary source of revenue is advertising on its social platforms, followed by income from virtual reality sales and services and additional proceeds from other sources.
Meta announced solid financial Q2 2024 results. Below are the figures compared to the same period in 2023:
Advertising remains the primary revenue stream, contributing 96% of the company’s total revenue. The Reality Labs division, which specialises in developing virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) technologies, has only generated losses so far. By the end of Q2 2024 results, Reality Labs’ loss reached 4.50 billion USD, a 21% increase.
On 30 October, Meta released its Q3 2023 report. Below are the key figures compared to the same period in 2023:
CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that revenue growth is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which are actively integrated into the company’s apps and business processes. He highlighted the significant success of Meta AI, the introduction of the Llama AI model, and the development of AI-enabled glasses.
CFO Susan Li shared the company’s forecast, expecting Q4 2024 revenue to range between 45.00 billion and 48.00 billion USD. She also revised the company’s total expense forecast for 2024, lowering it to the 96.00-98.00 billion USD range, down from the previous estimate of 96.00-99.00 billion USD. Li emphasised that the operating losses of the Reality Labs division, which focuses on virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), would significantly increase year-over-year due to ongoing development and investments aimed at scaling the ecosystem. Additionally, Li mentioned that Meta expects substantial growth in capital expenditures in 2025, including increased spending on infrastructure.
Both Zuckerberg and Li also noted the growing number of legal and regulatory challenges, particularly in the European Union and the US, which could significantly affect Meta’s business and financial results.
Overall, Meta’s management expressed optimism about the company’s current performance, which is driven by progress in AI technologies and strategic investments. However, they also pointed out that external factors could influence future results.
On 29 January 2025, Meta published its earnings report for Q4 2024. Below are the key figures compared to the same period in 2023:
In a comment on the report, Zuckerberg highlighted advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and expressed optimism about scaling these technologies in 2025, including the introduction of personalised AI assistants. He emphasised the company’s commitment to building an “extensive computing infrastructure,” which implies significant investments in AI. His vision includes creating AI that can write and deploy code, unlocking new opportunities for business and the market.
Zuckerberg also pointed to progress in the development of computerised glasses, suggesting that 2025 could be a key year for understanding the market potential of AI-powered glasses.
Regarding DeepSeek, he acknowledged the “groundbreaking” developments that Meta is still trying to comprehend, planning to integrate some of these innovations into its products. Despite DeepSeek’s achievements, Zuckerberg stated that “it is too early to form a firm opinion” on how these developments will impact Meta’s infrastructure and capital investment plans. He stressed that the company’s strategy of large-scale AI infrastructure investments will remain unchanged, viewing this as a long-term strategic advantage.
Zuckerberg noted that DeepSeek is a new competitor in this market. At the same time, the decrease in demand for computing resources (GPUs) is by no means certain, as running AI models still requires substantial computing power, especially given the scale of Meta’s operations.
Considering the possibility of investing in Meta Platforms, examining the company’s strengths and weaknesses is essential. Its advantages include the following:
Meta Platforms’ business weaknesses may include the following:
Although Meta’s weaknesses are substantial, Zuckerberg must be acknowledged for effectively managing the company’s challenges. Having already faced some of these issues, he can apply the experience gained to future scenarios.
On the weekly timeframe, Meta Platforms’ stock is trading within an ascending channel and has reached its upper line, which serves as resistance. A divergence has developed on the MACD indicator, signalling a potential price decline. Based on the current Meta Platforms stock dynamics, the possible price movements for 2025 are as follows:
The primary Meta Platforms stock forecast suggests a corrective decline to the nearest support level at 540 USD. A rebound from this level would indicate that the correction has ended and price growth has resumed. The target for this upward movement would be 760 USD, determined using Fibonacci levels. If the price continues to rise, the next target would be 875 USD, as forecasted by experts.
An alternative Meta Platforms stock forecast scenario predicts a breakout above the upper line of the channel, followed by a price increase to 875 USD. In this scenario, volatility in the stock would significantly increase, allowing the price to reach the specified target easily.
The following factors could negatively affect Meta Platforms’ revenue and stock value:
Meta’s Q4 2024 Report demonstrates robust growth in key financial metrics, reinforcing the company’s strong position in digital advertising and technological innovation. Revenue surpassed analysts’ expectations, underscoring the effectiveness of Meta Platforms, Inc.’s advertising products.
Infrastructure and technology development investments remain a priority for Meta, as reflected in substantial capital expenditures and a 10% increase in its workforce during Q4 2024. However, the company’s considerable debt and rising costs necessitate careful financial management to ensure long-term profitability.
Although investor reactions to the report were initially positive, Meta’s shares declined by the close of trading, suggesting limited demand for the stock above 700 USD. This points to the possibility of either a price correction or some time needed for market participants to adjust to the current levels, with the stock now trading at an all-time high.
A TikTok ban in the US could potentially boost Meta’s business. This ban could trigger a sharp rise in stock value and a subsequent influx of new users, increasing its advertising revenues.
