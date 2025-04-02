A decline in revenue and a weak outlook for the next quarter put pressure on Nike stock.
Nike’s Q3 fiscal 2025 report revealed a significant drop in revenue due to sluggish demand in key markets such as China and mounting price pressures, leading to weak guidance for the next quarter. Investors reacted negatively to the report, triggering a sharp decline in Nike’s share price. Market participants question the company’s ability to sustain growth amid intense competition and macroeconomic risks.
This article analyses Nike, Inc., outlines its revenue streams, presents Nike’s Q3 fiscal 2025 performance, and examines expectations for Q4 fiscal 2025. In addition, it provides a technical analysis of NKE, forming the basis for Nike’s stock forecast for 2025.
Nike, Inc. is a US-based company founded on 25 January 1964 by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman under the name Blue Ribbon Sports before rebranding as Nike in 1971. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment. Its primary business segment is athletic footwear, which generates the majority of its revenue. Nike produces goods for a variety of sports, including running, basketball, football, tennis, golf, and fitness.
The company was listed on the NYSE on 2 December 1980 under the ticker symbol NKE.
Nike’s revenue comes from various sources within its business operations, primarily focusing on key areas such as footwear, apparel, and equipment, as well as brand licensing and digital platforms. Nike’s main revenue streams are outlined below:
On 20 March, Nike released its earnings report for the Q3 fiscal year 2025, which ended on 28 February. Below are the key financial figures compared to last year’s corresponding period:
Revenue by country:
The company’s management cited a double-digit drop in sales in January and February after a successful festive season in December as the reason for the 9% revenue decline. China saw the most significant slump, with sales falling by 17%. Despite growth in the workout and running apparel categories, Nike noted a decline in the sports style and Jordan brand segments, especially in its classic footwear lines.
Nike’s management forecasts a substantial revenue decline of 13.0-15.0% in the Q4 fiscal year 2025, ending on 31 May 2025, which exceeds analysts’ forecasts of 11.4-12.2%. The outlook reflects efforts to liquidate excess inventories and upgrade outdated product lines amid external factors such as tariffs and economic uncertainty.
CFO Matthew Friend expects gross margin to decrease by 4-5 percentage points due to the active sell-off of old inventories and the introduction of new, innovative models, noting that Q4 fiscal 2025 will be the period with the most significant impact from these measures, after which pressure on revenue and margins will begin to ease in fiscal 2026.
Overall, Nike’s management described the last quarter as a period of progress amid challenges, exceeding income expectations but facing revenue and margin pressure. For the upcoming quarter, they forecast a more substantial decline in sales and margins as part of a strategic business relaunch, with hopes for improvements in the fiscal year 2026.
On the weekly timeframe, Nike shares are trading below the 100-day Moving Average, indicating a prevailing downtrend. However, convergence has formed on the MACD indicator, signalling a potential price rise. The nearest support level is at 57 USD. Based on Nike’s stock performance, possible price movements in 2025 are as follows:
The primary forecast for Nike stock suggests that the price could test the 57 USD support level and then climb to the 80 USD resistance level after rebounding. A breakout above this level could drive the share value to 111 USD. This scenario is supported by weak guidance for the next quarter, which could push the stock price down to 57 USD. If the company successfully liquidates its inventories, the situation may improve, boosting the stock price.
The alternative forecast for Nike shares anticipates a breakout below the 57 USD support level, followed by a decline to 46 USD, where investor interest in the company’s stock is expected to rise.
When investing in Nike, it is essential to consider the risks that may negatively impact the company’s income and affect its investors. The main risks are outlined below:
Nike’s Q3 fiscal 2025 results reflect a company in transition and facing serious challenges but laying the foundation for a possible recovery. They point to a period of a conscious rebuilding of the company under new leadership, with the focus on divestiture of excess inventories, upgrading its product line, and strengthening the brand through sports and innovations.
However, the substantial decline in revenue and margin pressure indicates that external factors, such as geopolitical tensions, new tariffs, and changes in consumer sentiment, combined with internal issues like excess inventories and a loss of competitive position in key markets like China, have created a more challenging environment than expected.
To resume growth, Nike needs to strengthen its direct sales segment, which will improve business margins. Expanding collaborations with famous athletes and popular brands will help attract new audiences and increase brand loyalty. Additionally, investing in innovative products will allow Nike to stand out from competitors. A stronger position in key international markets and a flexible pricing policy will also be crucial to the company’s long-term success. By focusing on these strategies, Nike will be able to overcome the current market challenges and ensure sustainable growth in the future.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.