In 2018, Amazon launched its Amazon Logistics delivery service in the US, marking the beginning of a significant structural shift in the delivery market. With its financial performance under sustained pressure since then, UPS has been compelled to restructure its business to restore growth.
United Parcel Service, Inc.’s (NYSE: UPS) Q1 2025 report shows the company’s strategic transformation aimed at restoring profitability amid declining volumes. While revenue fell by 1%, adjusted EPS exceeded expectations, reflecting the success of cost control measures. UPS faces a 3.5% drop in US deliveries, alongside pressure from trade tariffs and reduced volumes from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The management is actively restructuring, closing 73 facilities, and laying off 20,000 employees to achieve savings of 3.5 billion USD. While global demand remains stable, pressure on margins persists.
In the upcoming Q2 2025 earnings report, investors will focus on volume stabilisation, the cost-cutting program and UPS’s ability to offset negative factors through its tariff strategy and improvements in network efficiency. Amid lingering macroeconomic and trade risks, investor attention will turn to the company’s financial outlook for 2025.
This article explores United Parcel Service, Inc. and its revenue streams, summarises its Q1 fiscal 2025 financial performance and outlines expectations for 2025. It also presents a technical analysis of UPS, which serves as the basis for the UPS stock forecast for 2025.
United Parcel Service (UPS) is the world’s largest logistics and courier company, specialising in freight and parcel delivery as well as logistics solutions. It was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan in 1907 in Seattle, US, as the American Messenger Company. The company was renamed United Parcel Service in 1919 when it began expanding operations beyond Seattle. Its initial public offering took place on 10 November 1999 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker UPS. The company is engaged in express parcel delivery across the US and globally, along with international logistics, contract logistics, supply chain management, and specialised solutions for a range of industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing. It is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. UPS’ primary competitors include FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and DHL (XETR: DHL) (part of the Deutsche Post Group), along with regional and local delivery operators, including national postal services and emerging market players such as Amazon Logistics.
UPS’s business model is built around a wide range of logistics and transportation services. The company’s revenue is derived from the following key segments:
Thus, UPS generates revenue through a diversified portfolio of logistics services, serving both the mass segment (retail clients) and the large corporate sector with tailored supply chain solutions.
On 23 April 2025, UPS published its results for Q1 fiscal 2025, which ended on 31 March 2025. Below is its key financial data compared to the corresponding period of last year:
Revenue by segment:
UPS’ Q1 fiscal 2025 report demonstrated the company’s swift adaptation to external challenges and its focused efforts to enhance operational efficiency and maintain profitability. With revenue down 1% to 21.5 billion USD, non-GAAP adjusted EPS was 1.49 USD, exceeding the consensus forecast by over 8%, indicating the stability of key business areas.
CEO Carol Tomé noted that UPS is undertaking the largest transformation of its logistics network in the company’s history, expecting to save 3.5 billion USD this year by closing 73 facilities and laying off 20,000 employees. This move enables the company to offset lower volumes, including a decline in orders from Amazon and tariff pressure on international shipments. UPS is adapting its structure to meet current demand, becoming more compact and efficient.
Although management did not update its full-year 2025 outlook due to macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly relating to tariffs, it provided guidance for Q2. Revenue is expected to reach 21 billion USD, with US parcel delivery volumes projected to decline by 9%. International margins are expected to remain in the mid-double-digit range (percentage terms). Margins in the US delivery segment are also forecast to rise by 30 basis points, supported by the impact of restructuring.
UPS is prioritising strict cost optimisation over revenue growth, and its Q2 guidance reflects a realistic, cautious stance amid ongoing uncertainty. If the company succeeds in implementing the planned 3.5 billion USD in savings, including potential further restructuring, it could emerge from the current cycle more profitable and resilient.
Risks persist, notably in the form of a weak global economy, trade disputes, and continued volume declines, which may constrain revenue growth. However, the proactive transformation strategy, emphasising margin improvement and stable cash flow, positions UPS as a potentially attractive long-term investment.
Since early 2022, UPS shares have been trading within a descending channel on the weekly timeframe, falling to the channel’s lower boundary at 90 USD, which acts as a support level. In addition, an upward trendline dating back to 2009 also intersects around 90 USD, reinforcing this level as a strong support. However, a Flag pattern has formed on the chart, signalling the potential for a continued decline. Based on United Parcel Service’s stock performance, the following price scenarios are projected for 2025:
The primary forecast for UPS stock suggests a breakdown below the 90 USD support level, followed by a decline to the next support at 70 USD, where a potential recovery could begin. UPS target prices in a rebound scenario are projected at 130 and 150 USD. This outlook is supported by the Flag pattern, ongoing US trade disputes with other countries, which are weighing on economic activity, and weak guidance for Q2 2025, with results due on 29 July.
The optimistic forecast for UPS stock predicts a retest of the 90 USD support level, followed by a rebound and a rise to the 130 USD resistance. A breakout above this level could propel UPS shares further to 150 USD. This scenario would require stabilisation or growth in delivery volumes, an improved macroeconomic environment, and an easing of trade tensions – all of which appear unlikely in the current context.
Investing in UPS stock entails several risks that may negatively impact its revenue and financial performance. The primary ones include:
Thus, despite its status as the industry leader, UPS is subject to a variety of factors that may limit the company’s growth or reduce its financial resilience
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.