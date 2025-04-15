The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

The downward movement in USDCAD shows signs of weakening, indicating a possible end to the bearish impulse. A breakout above the resistance level at 1.3900 will signal a trend reversal and confirm the formation of an upward movement. Today's trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a clear dominance of negative expectations for USDCAD – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 points, and 200 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 75 points.





Entry Point : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Target 1 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Target 2 : 1.4000

: 1.4000 Stop-Loss: 1.3725

The EURUSD currency pair trades near its highest levels in the past 37 months. However, the current consolidation indicates a decline in buying activity. The formation of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern increases downside risks and suggests the possible start of a corrective move. Today's trade idea for EURUSD proposes placing a pending Sell Stop order.

News sentiment remains neutral, with a slight dominance of negative expectations for EURUSD – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 252 points, and 206 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 100 points.





Entry Point : 1.1317

: 1.1317 Target 1 : 1.1111

: 1.1111 Target 2 : 1.1065

: 1.1065 Stop-Loss: 1.1417

The GBPUSD currency pair continues to move within a stable upward trend, having posted five consecutive positive daily sessions. A breakout above the previous resistance at 1.3208 confirms the dominance of the bullish impulse. However, a short-term pullback towards key support at 1.2988 becomes more likely. Today's trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment also shows a clear dominance of negative expectations for GBPUSD – 75% vs 25%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 287 points, and 310 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 80 points.





Entry Point : 1.2990

: 1.2990 Target 1 : 1.3277

: 1.3277 Target 2 : 1.3300

: 1.3300 Stop-Loss: 1.2910

