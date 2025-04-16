Sign InOpen an account
Top 3 trade ideas for 16 April 2025

16.04.2025

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPJPY, and AUDUSD are available today, with an expiration date of 17 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair remains under continued selling pressure despite yesterday’s rise. A bearish Flag, a classic trend continuation pattern, is forming on the chart, with the baseline scenario suggesting a breakout below the pattern. This increases the likelihood of resumed downward momentum and indicates the continued dominance of the bears. Today's trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations for USDCHF – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 255 points, and 442 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 80 points.

USDCHF trade idea for 16 April 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF trade idea for 16 April 2025

Trading plan

  • Entry Point: 0.8255
  • Target 1: 0.8000
  • Target 2: 0.7813
  • Stop-Loss: 0.8335
Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bearish. The RSI continues to plunge, indicating the weakening of the current upward correction. Another limiting factor for growth is a bearish divergence, which strengthens the likelihood of a downward reversal. A breakout below the 188.30 support level will confirm a sell signal, opening the door for a further decline. Today's trade idea for GBPJPY is to place a pending Sell Stop order.

News sentiment remains neutral, with a slight dominance of negative expectations for GBPJPY – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 360 points, and 390 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 120 points.

GBPJPY trade idea for 16 April 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPJPY trade idea for 16 April 2025

Trading plan

  • Entry Point: 188.30
  • Target 1: 184.70
  • Target 2: 184.40
  • Stop-Loss: 189.50
Explore More Trade Ideas

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish. However, the price is expected to drop briefly in the near term due to a bearish divergence. The preferred strategy is to buy on downward corrections. The key support level is at 0.6300, which could be a good entry point for long positions. Today's trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a dominance of positive expectations for AUDUSD – 43% vs 57%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 points, and 175 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 points.

AUDUSD trade idea for 16 April 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD trade idea for 16 April 2025

Trading plan

  • Entry Point: 0.6300
  • Target 1: 0.6450
  • Target 2: 0.6475
  • Stop-Loss: 0.6250
Explore More Trade Ideas
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.