The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPJPY, and AUDUSD are available today, with an expiration date of 17 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair remains under continued selling pressure despite yesterday’s rise. A bearish Flag, a classic trend continuation pattern, is forming on the chart, with the baseline scenario suggesting a breakout below the pattern. This increases the likelihood of resumed downward momentum and indicates the continued dominance of the bears. Today's trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations for USDCHF – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 255 points, and 442 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 80 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8255

: 0.8255 Target 1 : 0.8000

: 0.8000 Target 2 : 0.7813

: 0.7813 Stop-Loss: 0.8335

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bearish. The RSI continues to plunge, indicating the weakening of the current upward correction. Another limiting factor for growth is a bearish divergence, which strengthens the likelihood of a downward reversal. A breakout below the 188.30 support level will confirm a sell signal, opening the door for a further decline. Today's trade idea for GBPJPY is to place a pending Sell Stop order.

News sentiment remains neutral, with a slight dominance of negative expectations for GBPJPY – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 360 points, and 390 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 120 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 188.30

: 188.30 Target 1 : 184.70

: 184.70 Target 2 : 184.40

: 184.40 Stop-Loss: 189.50

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish. However, the price is expected to drop briefly in the near term due to a bearish divergence. The preferred strategy is to buy on downward corrections. The key support level is at 0.6300, which could be a good entry point for long positions. Today's trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a dominance of positive expectations for AUDUSD – 43% vs 57%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 points, and 175 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 points.





Trading plan