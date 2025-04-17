The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today, with an expiration date of 18 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair maintains its upward momentum. Following yesterday’s rise, a potential reversal pattern formed on the daily chart. The key resistance level is located at 1.1430 and coincides with the Fibonacci levels. The pair is expected to see increased volatility in the near term, and the preferred strategy is to buy when the price is rising. Today's trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment shows a moderate dominance of positive expectations for EURUSD – 44% vs 56%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 298 points, and 623 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 100 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1430

: 1.1430 Target 1 : 1.1132

: 1.1132 Target 2 : 1.0807

: 1.0807 Stop-Loss: 1.1530

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD is moving within a steady uptrend, with the price at extreme overbought levels. Despite aggressive bullish momentum, a short-term bearish correction remains likely. The preferred option in this situation is to buy on the downside. Today's trade idea for XAUUSD is to place a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a slight dominance of negative expectations for XAUUSD – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 points, and 13,800 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,247.00

: 3,247.00 Target 1 : 3,337.00

: 3,337.00 Target 2 : 3,355.00

: 3,355.00 Stop-Loss: 3,217.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is showing signs of weakening, with short-term timeframes signalling waning bullish momentum. Despite breaking above the previous resistance level at 1.3208, the price remains in the overbought area. Although the expected decline is a correction, the current risk-to-reward ratio makes short positions attractive. Today's trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment remains balanced, with a slight bias of positive expectations for GBPUSD – 48% vs 52%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit at the first take-profit target is 254 points, and 451 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 100 points.





Trading plan