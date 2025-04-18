The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, USDCAD, and GBPCHF are available today, with an expiration date of 18 April 2025, 23:00.

Today’s trade ideas

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair continues to consolidate under selling pressure. Over the past five sessions, price action remained mixed, yet every upward attempt consistently met active selling. A Bearish Flag pattern has formed on the daily chart — a classic continuation setup suggesting a probable development of a downtrend. The 0.8255 level remains a key resistance, capping recovery attempts and limiting further upside potential. Today's USDCHF trade idea proposes placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 57% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 255 points, and 442 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 80 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8255

: 0.8255 Target 1 : 0.8000

: 0.8000 Target 2 : 0.7813

: 0.7813 Stop-Loss: 0.8335

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair remains in a downward trend, yet prices have reached a support area near 1.3825, where the decline has slowed. The current price structure suggests a potential shift in direction and the beginning of an upward move. A breakout above the 1.3875 resistance will confirm the emergence of a bullish impulse. Once established above this level, the target will be 1.3975. Today's USDCAD trade idea recommends placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCAD indicates a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 56% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 points, and 175 points at the second, with potential losses limited to 75 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Target 1 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Target 2 : 1.3975

: 1.3975 Stop-Loss: 1.3725

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF currency pair shows signs of forming a local high, suggesting a possible short-term corrective decline. Despite the increased downside risks, the overall trend remains upward. Under current conditions, a buy-the-dip strategy remains preferable, particularly near the key support level at 1.0788, from where a bullish rebound is expected. Today's GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPCHF remains balanced – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 213 points, and 252 points at the second, with potential losses limited to 75 points.





Trading plan