The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today, with an expiration date of 22 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

Table of contents

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair continues to rise within a strong bullish impulse, showing sustained buyer interest. Bullish support intensified during the Asian session, pushing the price above the previous key resistance at 1.1474. Near the 1.1610 mark, a confluence zone of Fibonacci levels could act as a significant technical barrier and may trigger a corrective pullback. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a dominance of positive expectations for EURUSD – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 135 points, and 194 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1475

: 1.1475 Target 1 : 1.1610

: 1.1610 Target 2 : 1.1669

: 1.1669 Stop-Loss: 1.1425

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD maintains a steady upward trend under the influence of strong bullish momentum. However, the current rally shows signs of overbought conditions, and the forming bearish divergence could limit further growth potential and trigger a correction. Despite this, the medium-term outlook remains bullish, with the preferred strategy being to buy on pullbacks near key support levels. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is greater than 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 9,000 points, and 10,000 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 3,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3300.00

: 3300.00 Target 1 : 3390.00

: 3390.00 Target 2 : 3400.00

: 3400.00 Stop-Loss: 3270.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The strong bullish trend in GBPUSD continues, with the pair rising for the ninth consecutive session. Although overbought conditions have emerged, there are no signs yet of the bullish impulse fading. Buyer support remains firm. A key support level for a potential rebound stands at 1.3269. Under current conditions, the preferred strategy is to buy on dips in anticipation of further strengthening. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD reflects a moderate dominance of positive expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is greater than 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 180 points, and 231 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 70 points.





Trading plan