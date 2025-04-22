The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, USDCAD, and USDJPY are available today, with an expiration date of 23 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

Table of contents

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair is moving within a downtrend. Sellers fell below the strong support level at 0.8100 but are yet to break below it. The chart now shows a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8158, with the key resistance level at 0.8160. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a significant dominance of negative expectations for USDCHF – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 89 points, and 110 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 40 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8160

: 0.8160 Target 1 : 0.8071

: 0.8071 Target 2 : 0.8050

: 0.8050 Stop-Loss: 0.8200

USDCAD trade idea

Despite a significant decline in the USDCAD currency pair, a reversal of the downtrend is highly likely. A breakout above the 1.3800 resistance level will confirm resumed bullish momentum. However, at current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio is not attractive enough for buying. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a dominance of negative expectations for USDCAD – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is greater than 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 points, and 200 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 75 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Target 1 : 1.3900

: 1.3900 Target 2 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Stop-Loss: 1.3675

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair continues its downward movement, trading at six-month lows. Despite the current oversold signs, selling pressure remains strong. In such conditions, the preferred strategy is to sell on corrective rises, with the bearish trend expected to continue. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment reflects a slight dominance of negative expectations for USDJPY – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is greater than 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 211 points, and 261 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 61 points.





Trading plan