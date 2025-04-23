The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today, with an expiration date of 24 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair declined after rising for two days. However, the decline was quickly absorbed by buyers, indicating continued bullish interest and opening the way for a moderate upward movement in the first half of the day. At the same time, this growth is expected to be limited. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a significant dominance of negative expectations for EURUSD – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 325 points, and 590 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 85 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1469

: 1.1469 Target 1 : 1.1144

: 1.1144 Target 2 : 1.0879

: 1.0879 Stop-Loss: 1.1554

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair confidently recovered from the 139.89 level, fully reversing its initial intraday decline. However, during the overnight session, the upward move once again faced strong selling pressure, indicating that the risk of renewed downward pressure in the short term persists. Today's USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment reflects a clear dominance of positive expectations for USDJPY – 41% vs 59%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 443 points, and 758 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 120 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 140.85

: 140.85 Target 1 : 145.28

: 145.28 Target 2 : 148.43

: 148.43 Stop-Loss: 139.65

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite the ongoing dominance of buyers, weakening bullish momentum in XAUUSD suggests a potential reversal. A forming bearish divergence may limit further growth and trigger a deeper bearish correction. Today’s trade idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment points to a significant dominance of negative expectations for XAUUSD – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 14,000 points, and 15,500 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 4,000 points.





Trading plan