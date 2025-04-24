The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today, with an expiration date of 25 April 2025.

Today’s trade ideas

Table of contents

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair is forming a potential top of the current upward momentum amid a developing bearish divergence, which may restrain further growth. Although a short-term rise is likely, the price structure remains vulnerable and indicates an increased risk of a corrective decline. In the current conditions, the best strategy is to sell on the upside. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a significant dominance of negative expectations for AUDUSD – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 85 pips, and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.6410

: 0.6410 Target 1 : 0.6325

: 0.6325 Target 2 : 0.6310

: 0.6310 Stop-Loss: 0.6435

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair maintains a stable uptrend. The key resistance level is located at 0.8675, with an upward breakout paving the way for further gains. However, a short-term bearish correction could develop, which is well within the current bullish momentum. In these conditions, the optimal strategy is to buy on the downside near the key support level of 0.8228. Today's USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment reflects a significant dominance of negative expectations for USDCHF – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 212 pips, and 447 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8228

: 0.8228 Target 1 : 0.8440

: 0.8440 Target 2 : 0.8675

: 0.8675 Stop-Loss: 0.8158

GBPJPY trade idea

Despite signs of slowing momentum, the GBPJPY currency pair continues to follow a medium-term bullish trend. A forming bearish divergence may limit the potential for further strengthening and trigger a short-term bearish correction. Buying on dips remains the preferred strategy in anticipation of a resumed upward move. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment reflects a clear dominance of negative expectations for GBPJPY – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 245 pips, and 280 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan