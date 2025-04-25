The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, USDCHF, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 25 April 2025 at 11:00 PM.

Today’s trade ideas

Table of contents

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair has shown mixed performance over the past four days, fluctuating in both directions. The Asian session saw increased selling pressure, with no clear signs that downward momentum is over. The pair is expected to rise briefly, but further gains will likely encounter strong resistance. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment reflects a dominance of negative expectations for GBPUSD – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 131 pips, and 176 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3326

: 1.3326 Target 1 : 1.3195

: 1.3195 Target 2 : 1.3150

: 1.3150 Stop-Loss: 1.3376

EURUSD trade idea

After declining overnight, the EURUSD currency pair quickly rebounded due to active buying, suggesting the possibility of continued growth in the first half of the day. However, another downward wave is also possible, although it is likely to be contained. The key support level lies at 1.1271. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a slight dominance of negative expectations for EURUSD – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 179 pips, and 229 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1271

: 1.1271 Target 1 : 1.1450

: 1.1450 Target 2 : 1.1500

: 1.1500 Stop-Loss: 1.1211

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF currency pair is trading at overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. However, the decline is expected to be limited to a test of the Ichimoku Cloud, which acts as support. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks in anticipation of renewed bullish momentum. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a notable dominance of negative expectations for GBPCHF – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 188 pips, and 240 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 66 pips.





Trading plan