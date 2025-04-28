The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 April 2025 at 8:00 AM.

Today’s trade ideas

Table of contents

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair broke below the lower boundary of the Wedge reversal pattern, opening the way for a further decline towards the 0.8198 target. Sellers were active during the Asian session, with no clear signs that downward momentum is over. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment reflects a slight dominance of negative expectations for USDCHF – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and 128 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8278

: 0.8278 Target 1 : 0.8198

: 0.8198 Target 2 : 0.8150

: 0.8150 Stop-Loss: 0.8308

USDJPY trade idea

Despite Friday’s USDJPY surge, a bearish Head and Shoulders reversal pattern is forming on the chart, indicating a potential drop to 141.53. The preferred strategy remains to sell when the price rises. Today’s trade idea for USDJPY suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a slight dominance of negative expectations for USDJPY – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is greater than 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 124 pips, and 225 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 143.78

: 143.78 Target 1 : 142.54

: 142.54 Target 2 : 141.53

: 141.53 Stop-Loss: 144.18

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair is in a sideways range, with quotes both rising and falling. The daily chart shows Inside Soldiers formations, indicating mixed trading. However, further growth is expected in the near term. The preferred strategy is to open long positions at the beginning of the day. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a dominance of negative expectations for EURUSD – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 142 pips, and 158 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan