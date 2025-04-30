The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and EURCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 1 May 2025 at 8:00 AM.

Today’s trade ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair has shown mixed performance over the past five trading sessions, indicating ongoing market uncertainty. Selling pressure intensified during the Asian session, yet each decline continues to attract buyer interest. The pair is likely to remain volatile and move in both directions. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows balanced expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 83 pips, and 137 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1314

: 1.1314 Target 1 : 1.1397

: 1.1397 Target 2 : 1.1451

: 1.1451 Stop-Loss: 1.1284

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair experienced a sharp decline earlier this week, followed by a consolidation phase with modest gains. The pair remains near the resistance level and trades below the lower boundary of a Wedge pattern, maintaining the potential for further downside towards 141.53. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. Today’s trade idea for USDJPY suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 180 pips, and 323 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 143.33

: 143.33 Target 1 : 141.53

: 141.53 Target 2 : 140.10

: 140.10 Stop-Loss: 143.83

EURCHF trade idea

The EURCHF currency pair maintains a steady downtrend despite the bullish correction. The current price behaviour suggests that the corrective rally may be ending, forming a local top. The key resistance level is at 0.9425. The preferred tactic remains to sell on rallies, anticipating a continuation of downward momentum. Today’s trade idea for EURCHF proposes placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURCHF reflects a moderate dominance of positive expectations – 47% vs 53%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 75 pips, and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan