The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 6 May 2025 at 8:00 AM.

Today’s trade ideas

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair remains in the uncertainty phase, forming a sideways consolidation amid weak volatility. Neutral readings of technical indicators confirm no directional movement. A breakout above the 1.3800 resistance level will signal renewed bullish momentum with the potential to reach 1.3950. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment signals prevailing negative expectations for USDCAD – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 pips, and 200 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Target 1 : 1.3900

: 1.3900 Target 2 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Stop-Loss: 1.3675

XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD main trend remains upward despite the expected corrective decline. The current drop in prices is likely to come to an end soon. The preferred tactic is to buy on pullbacks in anticipation of renewed bullish momentum. Today’s trade idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 pips, and 14,500 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,225.00

: 3,225.00 Target 1 : 3,345.00

: 3,345.00 Target 2 : 3,370.00

: 3,370.00 Stop-Loss: 3,195.00

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair maintains a steady uptrend, with no clear signals of the current momentum ending. Although a bullish structure remains, a moderate bearish correction is possible, which will not affect the overall direction of the movement. A breakout above the 164.00 level will confirm further growth with the potential to reach 165.50. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY proposes placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURJPY reflects a slight dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 200 pips, and 250 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 100 pips.





Trading plan