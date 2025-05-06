The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 7 May 2025 at 8:00 AM.

Today’s trade ideas

Table of contents

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair has shown mixed trading results in recent days. A Head and Shoulders pattern is forming on the chart, alongside a Double Bottom pattern, creating contradictory signals and increased uncertainty. However, the overall uptrend remains intact, making buying on pullbacks the preferred strategy. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a moderate dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 146 pips, and 171 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 38 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3269

: 1.3269 Target 1 : 1.3415

: 1.3415 Target 2 : 1.3440

: 1.3440 Stop-Loss: 1.3231

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair has posted two consecutive declines on the daily chart. There is potential for the completion of a Double Top reversal pattern, suggesting a further downward move. The target for this formation lies at 0.8062. The preferred strategy is to open short positions early in the day. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 210 pips, and 222 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 55 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8272

: 0.8272 Target 1 : 0.8062

: 0.8062 Target 2 : 0.8050

: 0.8050 Stop-Loss: 0.8327

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend for GBPJPY remains bullish. The current decline appears close to completion, although one more drop may occur before the upward movement resumes. The key support level is located at 190.70. The preferred strategy is to buy during bearish corrections. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY indicates a moderate dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 160 pips, and 195 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan