The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 13 May 2025 at 8:00 AM.

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair has completed a 5-wave bullish impulse, reaching 1.1574. The current decline shows mixed and volatile behaviour, typical of corrective moves. For the second consecutive trading session, intraday price action remains confined between the 1.1029 support level and the 1.1287 resistance level. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies, expecting the downtrend to continue. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for the EURUSD pair indicates a moderate dominance of positive expectations – 54% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 258 pips, and 272 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 65 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1287

Target 1 : 1.1029

Target 2 : 1.1015

Stop-Loss: 1.1352

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair is experiencing a moderate decline, although the Asian session saw a spike in buying activity. The pair remains within a sideways range, bounded by support at 144.34 and resistance at 147.32. The rise is volatile and mixed, which is typical for a corrective phase. Under these conditions, selling on rallies remains the preferred strategy. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 298 pips, and 332 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 147.32

Target 1 : 144.34

Target 2 : 144.00

Stop-Loss: 148.07

USDCHF trade idea

The ongoing bullish momentum in the USDCHF currency pair from 0.8186 has broken a key resistance level, possibly signalling the pair’s breakout from a sideways range. Today’s session opened with an upward gap, strengthening buying pressure. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks in anticipation of further gains. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF indicates a dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 201 pips, and 253 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 51 pips.





Trading plan