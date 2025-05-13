The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 14 May 2025 at 8:00 AM.

EURUSD trade idea

Despite a sharp decline, the EURUSD currency pair continues to trade within a range between the 1.1002 support level and the 1.1250 resistance level. The medium-term trend remains bearish. The release of key economic data may increase pressure on the pair and adjust the current technical picture in the short term. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 71% vs 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 248 pips, and 298 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 65 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1002

: 1.1002 Target 1 : 1.1250

: 1.1250 Target 2 : 1.1300

: 1.1300 Stop-Loss: 1.0937

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend in GBPJPY remains bullish, although a forming bearish divergence may limit further price growth. A short-term downward correction is possible. The key support level lies at 194.15. The preferred strategy remains buying on price dips. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY indicates a slight dominance of positive expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 165 pips, and 205 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 194.15

: 194.15 Target 1 : 195.80

: 195.80 Target 2 : 196.20

: 196.20 Stop-Loss: 193.55

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend in XAUUSD remains upward. A Double Bottom reversal pattern is forming on the chart, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. A bearish correction is likely to be limited by yesterday’s low. The preferred strategy is to buy on price declines. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea proposes placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD reflects a slight dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 10,400 pips, and 11,700 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 2,600 pips.





Trading plan