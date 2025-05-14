The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 15 May 2025 at 08:00 (GTM +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

Trading in the AUDUSD currency pair remains mixed and volatile. A potential top of the bullish impulse is forming on the chart, while the price currently sits in the overbought zone. This increases the likelihood of a corrective decline. The main trend remains bearish, and a breakout below 0.6460 may signal a sell opportunity. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea recommends placing a pending Sell Stop order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong dominance of positive expectations – 70% vs 30%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 70 pips, and 90 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.6460

: 0.6460 Target 1 : 0.6390

: 0.6390 Target 2 : 0.6370

: 0.6370 Stop-Loss: 0.6480

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair remains under pressure after a period of mixed trading. Increased seller activity during the Asian session highlights sustained bearish sentiment. Although a short-term rebound is possible, a strong upward move is unlikely — any gains are likely to face renewed selling pressure. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea recommends placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD reflects a strong dominance of positive expectations – 88% vs 12%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 281 pips, and 303 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3335

: 1.3335 Target 1 : 1.3054

: 1.3054 Target 2 : 1.3032

: 1.3032 Stop-Loss: 1.3410

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair ended the previous session with moderate losses but remained within the previous day's range, forming an Inside Day candlestick pattern. Sellers showed increased activity during the Asian session. Intraday movement remains limited between the support at 0.8322 and resistance at 0.8548. Buying on dips remains the preferred strategy due to the favourable risk-to-reward setup. Today’s USDCHF trade idea recommends placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a dominance of negative expectations – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 206 pips, and 226 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan