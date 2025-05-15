The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 16 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair lost most of its initial daily gains under selling pressure. During the Asian session, buyer interest persisted. Intraday trading remains confined within the range between the 1.1040 support level and the 1.1242 resistance level. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 202 pips, and 232 pips at the second, with losses limited to 65 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1242

: 1.1242 Target 1 : 1.1040

: 1.1040 Target 2 : 1.1010

: 1.1010 Stop-Loss: 1.1297

USDCAD trade idea

The indecisive movement of the USDCAD currency pair has led to a sideways consolidation on the intraday chart. Buying at current levels seems impractical due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.4000 would confirm bullish momentum with an upside target at 1.4050. The RSI indicator shows positive dynamics, supporting the likelihood of strengthening. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCAD shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 110 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3940

: 1.3940 Target 1 : 1.4040

: 1.4040 Target 2 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Stop-Loss: 1.3890

EURJPY trade idea

Current price action in the EURJPY currency pair indicates the formation of a top. The short-term RSI has turned downwards, confirming weakening bullish momentum and indicating a possible decline. Selling at current levels appears impractical due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout below 163.25 will confirm a bearish impulse with a potential target at 162.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURJPY shows a dominance of positive expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan