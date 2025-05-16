The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, AUDUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 16 May 2025 at 11:00 PM (GTM +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The primary trend for XAUUSD remains upward. The current price structure signals a potential bottom, which may suggest the correction is nearing completion. In the short term, one more decline is possible, likely followed by a reversal and price growth. The optimal strategy remains buying on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 15,600 pips, and 18,200 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,900 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,153.00

: 3,153.00 Target 1 : 3,309.00

: 3,309.00 Target 2 : 3,335.00

: 3,335.00 Stop-Loss: 3,114.00

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair continues to trade in a volatile and mixed manner. The technical picture suggests bullish momentum may be ending – a reversal top is forming on the chart, and the price has reached overbought territory. This increases the probability of a corrective decline. A breakout below the 0.6460 support level could act as a signal to open short positions. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD indicates a strong dominance of negative expectations – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 70 pips, and 85 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.6495

: 0.6495 Target 1 : 0.6425

: 0.6425 Target 2 : 0.6410

: 0.6410 Stop-Loss: 0.6515

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair has closed lower for three consecutive trading sessions. Selling pressure persisted during the Asian session. Intraday movement is limited by the range between support at 145.27 and resistance at 147.23. Price action continues to form a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, confirming an active bearish phase. A breakout above 145.27 is required to confirm a reversal and the beginning of an upward move. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a clear dominance of negative expectations – 80% vs 20%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 196 pips, and 373 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan