The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 20 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair continues to trade in a mixed and volatile manner. Price action suggests the formation of a local top, with the possibility of a short-term upward move, which is likely to remain limited. The nearest resistance level is at 0.6445. Selling on the upside remains the preferred strategy. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Stop order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point: 0.6445

: 0.6445 Target 1 : 0.6365

: 0.6365 Target 2 : 0.6350

: 0.6350 Stop-Loss: 0.6465

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair ended the previous session with minor changes. Selling pressure intensified during the Asian session. A price gap near 145.64 remains unfilled on the chart. Further upward movement is expected. Despite its corrective nature, the anticipated rally offers favourable conditions in terms of risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows balanced expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 211 pips, and 399 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point: 144.92

: 144.92 Target 1 : 147.03

: 147.03 Target 2 : 148.91

: 148.91 Stop-Loss: 144.22

EURUSD trade idea

For the third consecutive session, the EURUSD pair has shown mixed price action with significant volatility in both directions. The nearest key resistance level is at 1.1225. Selling on price rallies remains the preferred strategy. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:8. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 195 pips, and 403 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan