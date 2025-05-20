The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 21 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The primary trend in XAUUSD remains bullish. Price action indicates the formation of a local bottom and the end of the current correction. However, one more moderate dip remains likely in the short term. The nearest support level is located at 3,153.0. The preferred strategy is to buy on price declines. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD indicates a notable dominance of negative expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 18,200 pips, and 15,600 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 3,900 pips.





Entry Point : 3,153.00

Target 1 : 3,335.00

Target 2 : 3,309.00

Stop-Loss: 3,114.00

USDCAD trade idea

Uncertainty in USDCAD price action has led to a sideways consolidation phase on the intraday chart. Meanwhile, RSI analysis indicates upward momentum, which increases the likelihood of imminent price strengthening. A breakout above 1.4000 will confirm a bullish impulse. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCAD reflects a moderate dominance of pessimistic expectations – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Entry Point : 1.3925

Target 1 : 1.4025

Target 2 : 1.4050

Stop-Loss: 1.3875

EURJPY trade idea

Price behaviour in the EURJPY currency pair indicates the formation of a local top. The short-term RSI is pointing downwards, signalling waning bullish momentum and a high likelihood of a decline. A breakout below 163.25 will confirm the development of a downtrend with a potential target at 162.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea proposes placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURJPY shows a dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





