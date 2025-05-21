The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 22 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

EURUSD trade idea

Buyers have broken through the upper boundary of a Wedge pattern in EURUSD, maintaining potential for continued price movement towards the 1.1573 target. A short-term decline is possible but is expected to be limited. The key support level is located at 1.1250. Further growth is anticipated, making long positions the optimal strategy. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 223 pips, and 323 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1250

: 1.1250 Target 1 : 1.1473

: 1.1473 Target 2 : 1.1573

: 1.1573 Stop-Loss: 1.1190

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend in XAUUSD remains bullish, and price action suggests the formation of a local bottom, indicating the likely completion of the current correction. One more short-term decline is expected, after which bullish momentum may resume. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD indicates a notable dominance of positive expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 15,600 pips, and 17,000 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,900 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,240.00

: 3,240.00 Target 1 : 3,396.00

: 3,396.00 Target 2 : 3,410.00

: 3,410.00 Stop-Loss: 3,201.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair has consolidated above the upper boundary of a Wedge pattern, opening the path for further growth towards the 1.3444 target. However, at the current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio is not optimal for buying. The key support level is located at 1.3317. Continued growth is expected, and the preferred strategy is to enter long positions when the price approaches this support level. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows strong dominance of negative expectations – 93% vs 7%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 127 pips, and 183 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan