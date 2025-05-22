The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, USDCHF, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 23 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

The main trend in the AUDUSD currency pair remains bullish despite the current consolidation phase and increased volatility. Price action suggests the formation of a local bottom, indicating the likely completion of consolidation and the imminent resumption of bullish momentum. The preferred trading strategy is to open long positions on pullbacks. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 72% vs 28%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and 95 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.6385

: 0.6385 Target 1 : 0.6465

: 0.6465 Target 2 : 0.6480

: 0.6480 Stop-Loss: 0.6365

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair has broken below the lower boundary of a price channel, indicating a weakening bullish momentum. The nearest resistance level lies at the return line of the broken channel at 0.8325, with the key resistance area formed around 0.8311. The preferred strategy is to open short positions as prices rise. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a dominance of negative expectations – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 126 pips, and 161 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8311

: 0.8311 Target 1 : 0.8185

: 0.8185 Target 2 : 0.8150

: 0.8150 Stop-Loss: 0.8346

EURJPY trade idea

Price action in the EURJPY currency pair indicates the formation of a local top. The short-term RSI has turned downwards, signalling a waning bullish momentum and a higher probability of a decline. A breakout below the 163.25 level will confirm the start of a bearish impulse, targeting 162.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURJPY reflects a moderate dominance of positive expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan