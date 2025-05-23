The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 23 May 2025 at 11:00 PM (GTM +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair continues to strengthen following an upward breakout from a bullish formation resembling a Flag or Pennant pattern. The upside target is 1.3474, with immediate support marked at 1.3344. The preferred strategy is to open long positions on pullbacks. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 77% vs 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 130 pips, and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3344

: 1.3344 Target 1 : 1.3474

: 1.3474 Target 2 : 1.3494

: 1.3494 Stop-Loss: 1.3304

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair has confidently consolidated above the upper boundary of a Wedge pattern, opening potential for a move towards the 1.1573 target. A moderate decline may occur at the start of the session, although the correction is likely to remain limited. The bullish impulse is expected to continue, and the preferred trading strategy is to open long positions early in the session. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a dominance of negative expectations – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 211 pips, and 311 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 55 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1262

: 1.1262 Target 1 : 1.1473

: 1.1473 Target 2 : 1.1573

: 1.1573 Stop-Loss: 1.1207

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair finished the previous session with a moderate gain as the rise was limited and the decline was restrained by active buyers. A Wedge pattern has formed on the chart, with a target at 138.89. A short-term correction is possible at the start of the session, but the overall upside potential remains limited. The nearest resistance level is at 144.69. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a clear dominance of negative expectations – 92% vs 8%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 224 pips, and 470 pips at the second, with losses limited to 80 pips.





Trading plan