The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The bullish trend in XAUUSD remains strong. Price action continues to form a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, confirming the sustainability of the upward momentum. However, a bearish divergence is expected, which may restrain further growth and trigger a short-term pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD reflects a dominance of positive expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 pips, and 14,500 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,305.00

: 3,305.00 Target 1 : 3,405.00

: 3,405.00 Target 2 : 3,425.00

: 3,425.00 Stop-Loss: 3,280.00

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair continued its upward movement, reaching the highest level in the past 18 days. The formation of a Wedge pattern increases the likelihood of a bearish correction that could limit further growth. Nevertheless, the preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight advantage for positive expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 132 pips, and 165 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1285

: 1.1285 Target 1 : 1.1417

: 1.1417 Target 2 : 1.1450

: 1.1450 Stop-Loss: 1.1235

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in AUDUSD remains bullish. Currently, the pair is trading in overbought territory, suggesting a possible short-term decline. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a slight dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and 90 pips at the second, with losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan