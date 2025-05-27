The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair has consolidated below the lower boundary of a price channel, confirming a bearish impulse. A brief upward pullback may occur at the start of the session, but any recovery will likely be limited and encounter resistance at 0.8283. The preferred strategy is to open short positions on price rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 126 pips, and 161 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8283

: 0.8283 Target 1 : 0.8130

: 0.8130 Target 2 : 0.8071

: 0.8071 Stop-Loss: 0.8333

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair maintains its upward momentum. Despite partial profit-taking during the Asian session, the potential for further growth remains. The former resistance level at 1.3444 now acts as support, reinforcing technical grounds for renewed buying pressure. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a clear dominance of negative expectations – 70% vs 30%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 179 pips, and 314 pips at the second, with losses limited to 80 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3401

: 1.3401 Target 1 : 1.3580

: 1.3580 Target 2 : 1.3715

: 1.3715 Stop-Loss: 1.3321

EURUSD trade idea

Most of the initial intraday gains in the EURUSD pair were erased by seller activity. Despite the current decline, the pair stays above the key support level, with the uptrend remaining intact. The formation of a Wedge pattern signals a possible short-term correction, making buying on dips the preferred strategy. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 115 pips, and 155 pips at the second, with losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan