The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The bullish trend in XAUUSD remains strong despite the ongoing correction and pullback from a key resistance level. Price action continues to form a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, confirming the strength of the bullish momentum. At the same time, a bearish divergence is expected, which may limit further growth and trigger a short-term correction. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 pips, and 13,500 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,230.00

: 3,350.00 Target 2 : 3,365.00

: 3,365.00 Stop-Loss: 3,200.00

EURUSD trade idea

The breakout below the lower boundary of the Wedge pattern in EURUSD confirms the development of a bearish impulse. The target for this pattern is 1.1131. Although the expected upward movement is corrective, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. A further rise is anticipated, and the optimal strategy is to open long positions at the beginning of the session. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 72% vs 28%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 108 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1290

: 1.1398 Target 2 : 1.1415

: 1.1415 Stop-Loss: 1.1240

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair has been declining for the second consecutive session, with increased selling pressure during the Asian session. The key support level lies slightly lower at 1.3405. Buying on dips looks attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The medium-term outlook remains bearish, increasing the probability of another wave of decline. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 81% vs 19%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 145 pips, and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan