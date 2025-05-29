The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 30 May 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The bullish correction in the USDCAD currency pair appears to have come to an end, indicating a potential reversal towards a downtrend. However, short positions at current levels offer an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout below the 1.3825 support level will confirm the resumption of the bearish impulse, with a target at 1.3750. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCAD shows a moderate dominance of pessimistic expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, with losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3875

: 1.3875 Target 1 : 1.3775

: 1.3775 Target 2 : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Stop-Loss: 1.3925

USDCHF trade idea

Buyers became active during the Asian session in USDCHF, pushing the pair above the key resistance level at 0.8292. However, the current bullish momentum shows signs of waning, and a correction is expected soon, potentially offering better entry levels for long positions. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 65 pips, and 191 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8292

: 0.8292 Target 1 : 0.8357

: 0.8357 Target 2 : 0.8483

: 0.8483 Stop-Loss: 0.8262

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend in GBPJPY remains steadily bullish. The sequence of higher highs and higher lows confirms the strength of the bullish impulse. However, current levels suggest overbought conditions, increasing the risk of a short-term correction. The optimal strategy remains buying on pullbacks to the support level. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY shows a clear dominance of negative expectations – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 160 pips, and 190 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan