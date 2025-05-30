The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 30 May 2025 at 11:00 PM (GTM +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend for XAUUSD remains bullish despite the current price decline. The ongoing correction is likely nearing its end, although another downward wave is possible. After that, a bullish impulse is expected to resume. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with a key support level at 3,272.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a clear dominance of positive expectations – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 pips, and 13,800 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,272.00

Target 1 : 3,392.00

Target 2 : 3,410.00

Stop-Loss: 3,242.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The key support level for GBPUSD is located at 1.3420. Buyer activity increased in the morning, fully offsetting the earlier losses in the session. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 133 pips, and 136 pips at the second, with losses capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3430

Target 1 : 1.3563

Target 2 : 1.3566

Stop-Loss: 1.3370

AUDUSD trade idea

AUDUSD continues to trade in a mixed and volatile manner. The technical setup suggests a potential local top is forming. While short-term growth remains possible, the preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. The key resistance level lies at 0.6450. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a notable dominance of negative expectations – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, and 80 pips at the second, with losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan