The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

Despite the prolonged sideways movement seen on the daily chart, the uptrend in GBPJPY remains intact. Currently, the price structure signals a potential formation of a local top, pointing to a bearish correction ahead. The preferred trading strategy involves selling on price rallies. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 160 pips, and 190 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 194.40

: 194.40 Target 1 : 192.80

: 192.80 Target 2 : 192.50

: 192.50 Stop-Loss: 194.80

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend for XAUUSD remains bullish. Although prices have recently declined, the bearish correction is likely close to completion, suggesting a possible upward reversal. However, current levels do not offer an optimal risk-to-reward ratio for buying. The recommended approach is to enter positions on dips near the key support at 3,300.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD clearly favours positive expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 pips, and 14,000 at the second, with losses limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,300.00

: 3,300.00 Target 1 : 3,420.00

: 3,420.00 Target 2 : 3,440.00

: 3,440.00 Stop-Loss: 3,270.00

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for AUDUSD remains upward, despite the sideways movement on the daily chart. The bearish correction is expected to remain above the previous day's low. After a short-term decline, the bullish trend is likely to resume. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with the key support level at 0.6420. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a notable dominance of negative expectations – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and 60 pips at the second, with losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan